A Thai woman was arrested for blackmailing monks after having sexual relationships with them. Police found over 80,000 photos and videos used for extortion. The scandal has shaken the country’s revered Buddhist institution.

Thailand is facing one of its biggest religious scandals. A woman named Wilawan Emsawat, also known as Ms Golf, has been arrested. She is accused of having sexual relationships with many monks and then using private videos and photos to blackmail them for money.

Police say she earned more than 385 million baht (around $11.9 million) over three years. The case has shocked the nation and raised serious questions about trust in the country's Buddhist leaders, reports BBC.

How it all started

The police began investigating the case after a monk suddenly left his temple in Bangkok in June 2024. He told authorities that he was blackmailed by a woman who claimed to be pregnant with his child. She demanded 7.2 million baht from him to stay quiet.

Soon, police found that several other monks had also paid large sums of money to the same woman. This led them to arrest Wilawan and search her house.

What police found

During the search, the police found more than 80,000 photos and videos on her mobile phones. These files showed her with different monks in intimate situations. She used this evidence to extort money from them.

The police also discovered chat messages, financial records and even links to temple accounts. A large part of the money was spent on online gambling.

What charges she faces

After her arrest for the crime, Wilawan is facing serious criminal charges. These include:

Extortion

Money laundering

Receiving stolen goods

The police said that her actions were well planned and carried out over a long period. They have also said that more arrests may follow.

Senior monks disrobed and punished

So far, at least nine monks, including senior abbots, have been disrobed and removed from their temples. One monk admitted that he had taken temple money to give to Wilawan, claiming it was to help her start a business.

This case is not the first time Thai monks have been accused of wrongdoing. In the past, monks have faced charges of fraud, sexual abuse and even drug crimes.

Reaction from Buddhist authorities

Thailand's Sangha Supreme Council, the body that oversees Buddhist monks, has announced that it will create a special committee to review its rules. The government is also planning stricter laws and tougher punishments for monks who break the rules.

Even King Vajiralongkorn has responded. He canceled royal titles that had been given to 81 monks, saying their actions have deeply hurt the feelings of the Thai people.

Public losing faith in monks, not in Buddhism

More than 90% of Thai people follow Buddhism. Many men in Thailand even become monks for a short time to earn good karma. Monks are expected to live simply and stay away from worldly pleasures. According to Theravada Buddhism, monks are not allowed to touch women or have romantic relationships.

However, this scandal has shown that some monks are breaking these rules. Experts say the problem comes from the strict hierarchy in the monkhood. Junior monks are often afraid to report the wrongdoing of senior monks.

A system that protects the powerful

Religious scholars and former monks have said the scandal is not just about one woman. It is about a system where power, money, and titles are misused.

Some believe that the woman's actions, though illegal, have exposed a much deeper problem. A leading Thai sociologist said, "Without her, these secret crimes might have stayed hidden forever."

Even the National Office of Buddhism has now said that monks will be investigated—no matter how senior they are.

Nationwide investigation into sex scandal

Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau has opened a Facebook page where people can report monks who behave badly. They have also promised a full nationwide investigation.

The government is looking to improve rules around temple money, transparency, and monk behavior. There is also talk of passing a new law that would punish anyone who damages the reputation of Buddhism.

While faith in Buddhism is still strong in Thailand, trust in monks has been badly shaken. Many people hope that this scandal will lead to real change.

As one former monk said, "They were lost to their passion and lust. But now it's time to clean up the system and bring back trust."

(With inputs from agencies)