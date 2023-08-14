BREAKING: Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar sworn in as new Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister

The inauguration took place at the Aiwan-i-Sadr (the President House) in Islamabad, where President Arif Alvi administered the oath of office. Kakar becomes the 8th interim prime minister of Pakistan.In preparation for his new role, Kakar resigned from the upper house of Parliament.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar assumed the role of Pakistan's caretaker prime minister on Monday, tasked with overseeing a neutral political setup to manage the country's financial challenges and facilitate the upcoming general elections. Hailing from Balochistan, the 52-year-old first-time Senator is an ethnic Pushtun and a member of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), known to have affiliations with the influential establishment in Pakistan.

The decision to appoint Kakar was reached following discussions between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz Ahmad, the Leader of the Opposition in the dissolved National Assembly, on the concluding day of consultations.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani has accepted Kakar’s resignation from the Senate in anticipation of his oath-taking as the caretaker prime minister.

A day prior, Kakar made public his resignation from both the Senate and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), an organization he established in 2018.

Sources from Geo News suggest that Kakar stepped down to uphold his role as an unbiased interim premier. Recognizing his responsibility to conduct impartial and equitable general elections in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan, he made the decision to resign.

A notification released by the Senate Secretariat on Monday officially acknowledged Kakar’s resignation.

“Anwaarul Haq Kakar, a member Senate of Pakistan, has resigned his seat, as his principled stance of neutrality on becoming the caretaker prime minister, by writing under his hand in person before the Senate chairman,” the notification detailed.

“The honourable Senate chairman has been pleased to accept the resignation and consequently his seat has become vacant in terms of clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with effect from August 14,” it concluded.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Sharif expressed his confidence in Kakar's ability to ensure equitable elections. He noted that the selection of Kakar by all parties demonstrates their recognition of him as an educated individual and a patriot, well-suited for the role of caretaker Prime Minister.

According to Sharif, Kakar's appointment was a result of a constitutional process, as he was deemed the "most suitable person" to lead the interim setup.