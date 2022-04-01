Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Seek no change in India-Russia ties': US on Russian Minister Lavrov's visit to India

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet and speak with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday. 
     

    Seek no change in India-Russia ties: US on Russian Minister Lavrov's visit to India
    Washington D.C., First Published Apr 1, 2022, 9:39 AM IST

    The US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Thursday stated that each country has its own relationship with Russia, and Washington doesn't seek any change in that. The statement comes as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landed in India who is on a two-day official visit. 

    While at a press briefing, Price stated that different countries have different relationships with Russian Federation. It's a historical fact. It's a geographical fact. That is not something they intend to change. 

    He continued that what they are seeking to do, whether it is in the context of India or other partners and allies around the world, is to do everything they can to ensure that the international community is speaking in unison, speaking loudly against the unjustified, unprovoked premeditated aggression, calling for an end to the violence using the leverage that countries like India have to that end. 

    Price made these remarks during a visit to India by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. On Friday, he is scheduled to meet and speak with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

    He further stated that they understand what they are asking for. They call for all countries to use whatever leverage they have to ensure that the message gets to Vladimir Putin loud and clear.

    While responding to India working out any rupee-rouble conversion for trade, Price replied that they would refer to India when it comes to any such rupee-rouble conversion that may have been discussed. 

    Regarding QUAD, Price stated that one of the core principles of the QUAD is the idea of a free and open Indo Pacific that is specific in that context to the Indo Pacific; however, these are principles. These are ideas that cut across all boundaries.

    He continued, it is not in their best interests. It is not in Japan's, Australia's, or India's interests to see flagrant examples of countries flouting, violating rules-based international order, whether in Europe, the Indo Pacific, or anywhere in between. 

    Russia launched its invasion on February 24 after recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics" in Ukraine. Since then, Russia has maintained that the goal of its operations has been to "demilitarise" and "de-nazify" the country.

    Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, multiple Western governments and European nations have imposed tough sanctions on Russia, targeting its economy and financial system. 

