Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled to visit India on March 31: MEA

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, is scheduled for a two-day official visit to India, as per the Union Minister of External Affairs. The visit will be on March 31, April 1, which marks the highest level of engagement between the Indian and Russian governments, since Moscow's military action against Ukraine began on February 24.

The MEA stated in a single liner statement on its official website, stating that the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, will visit New Delhi from 31 March-1 April 2022.

No further details were provided about who Lavrov will meet on his trip. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs Daleep Singh will visit on the same day as the tour.

After completing his two-day visit to China, Lavrov is travelling to India. The Russian foreign minister's visit to India comes as the western countries have increased pressure on Russia over the Ukraine invasion by imposing crippling economic sanctions on Moscow.

India has maintained a neutral stand and avoided publicly criticising Moscow after it invaded Ukraine. Russia's offence in Ukraine has killed hundreds of people (the real number is still not out), including children, women. Multiple people were displaced, and thousands were injured.

Despite western pressure, India has abstained from UN resolutions condemning Russia and continues to purchase Russian oil and other goods.



