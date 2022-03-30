Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled to visit India on March 31: MEA

    The two-day visit denotes the highest level of engagement between the Indian and Russian governments since Moscow's military offensive against Ukraine began on February 24.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled to visit India on March 31: MEA - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 5:01 PM IST

    Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, is scheduled for a two-day official visit to India, as per the Union Minister of External Affairs. The visit will be on March 31, April 1, which marks the highest level of engagement between the Indian and Russian governments, since Moscow's military action against Ukraine began on February 24.

    The MEA stated in a single liner statement on its official website, stating that the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, will visit New Delhi from 31 March-1 April 2022.

    No further details were provided about who Lavrov will meet on his trip. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs Daleep Singh will visit on the same day as the tour.

    After completing his two-day visit to China, Lavrov is travelling to India. The Russian foreign minister's visit to India comes as the western countries have increased pressure on Russia over the Ukraine invasion by imposing crippling economic sanctions on Moscow. 

    India has maintained a neutral stand and avoided publicly criticising Moscow after it invaded Ukraine. Russia's offence in Ukraine has killed hundreds of people (the real number is still not out), including children, women. Multiple people were displaced, and thousands were injured. 

    Despite western pressure, India has abstained from UN resolutions condemning Russia and continues to purchase Russian oil and other goods. 
     

    Also Read: India Ratings cuts FY23 GDP growth forecast downwards to 7-7.2%

    Also Read: Unity and cooperation need of the hour, says PM Modi at BIMSTEC summit

    Also Read: "We'll see": US President Joe Biden over Russia's pledge to dial back operations in Kyiv

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 5:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2 point 5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US gcw

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2.5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US

    Column Imran Khan's exit Why India must remain extra alert

    Imran Khan's exit: Why India must remain extra alert

    Sri Lanka plunges into deep fuel crisis, power cut extended to 10-hour daily-dnm

    Sri Lanka plunges into deep fuel crisis, power cut extended to 10-hour daily

    Hackers steal over $600 million from creators of Axie Infinity, one of the largest cryptocurrency heists - adt

    Hackers steal over $600 million from creators of Axie Infinity, one of the largest cryptocurrency heists

    Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan: The ally who sank Imran Khan's ship

    MQM-Pakistan: The ally who sank Imran Khan's ship

    Recent Stories

    Amazing summer beverages that will keep you hydrated this season-dnm

    Amazing summer beverages that will keep you hydrated this season

    football Al Rihla for Qatar 2022: All about the World Cup's official match ball snt

    Al Rihla for Qatar 2022: All about the World Cup's official match ball

    Varun Dhawan to romance Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari Bawaal drb

    Varun Dhawan to romance Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Bawaal’

    CRPF bunker attack Burqa clad woman identified arrest soon gcw

    CRPF bunker attack: Burqa clad woman identified, arrest soon

    ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli go down; Ravichandran Ashwin gains places-ayh

    ICC Test Rankings: Rohit, Kohli go down; Ashwin gains places

    Recent Videos

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon