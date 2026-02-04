External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington on securing supply chains and economic security. He also met Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the bilateral strategic partnership.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Wednesday held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and addressed the importance of securing supply chains. Bessent and Jaishankar also discussed economic security issues of mutual interest. In a post on X, he said, "Enjoyed today's meeting with Minister S Jaishankar of India. During our talks, we addressed the importance of securing supply chains, as well as other national and economic security issues of mutual interest." Enjoyed today’s meeting with Minister @DrSJaishankar of India. During our talks, we addressed the importance of securing supply chains, as well as other national and economic security issues of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/QZPWw6GW5M — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) February 4, 2026

Speaking about the meeting, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington DC today. Had a useful discussion on advancement of India - US economic partnership and strategic cooperation." Pleased to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington DC today. @SecScottBessent Had a useful discussion on advancement of India - US economic partnership and strategic cooperation. 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tfNMpTT8wH — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 3, 2026

Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State

Jaishankar also held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed facets of India-US Strategic Partnership. In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this afternoon. A wide ranging conversation that covered our bilateral cooperation agenda, regional and global issues. Facets of India - US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear, defence, critical minerals and technology. Agreed on the early meetings of various mechanisms to advance our shared interests." Delighted to meet US @SecRubio this afternoon. A wide ranging conversation that covered our bilateral cooperation agenda, regional and global issues. Facets of India - US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear, defence, critical minerals and… pic.twitter.com/1rbXJHgEQY — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 3, 2026

Leaders Welcome India-US Trade Deal

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar welcomed the US and India deal. In a post on X, he said, "Welcome the announcements on bilateral trade following the conversation between PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. This will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies. It will strengthen 'Make in India' endeavors and encourage trusted technology ties. The opportunities in our economic engagement are truly vast and we are confident of realizing them. A robust economic relationship is the strongest foundation for our strategic partnership." Welcome the announcements on bilateral trade following the conversation between PM @narendramodi and President @realDonaldTrump. This will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies. It will strengthen ‘Make in India’ endeavors and encourage trusted… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had welcomed the agreement on February 2. Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement. When two large economies and the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 2, 2026

In a post on X, he said, "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement. When two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights." (ANI)