Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Scientists triumph in unravelling mystery of earth's oldest sand dunes, jaw dropping revelations made

    In a remarkable feat, scientists from the UK have unraveled the mystery surrounding Earth's oldest sand dunes. Their jaw-dropping revelations promise to reshape our understanding of geological wonders, especially of the sand seas.

    Scientists triumph in unravelling mystery of earth's oldest sand dunes, jaw dropping revelations made avv
    Author
    Sanjana Santhosh
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

    Scientists from the UK have successfully unravelled secrets behind the earth's oldest sand dunes which are also known as ‘star dunes' or 'pyramid dunes’. The star dunes phenomenon is seen in various deserts ranging from North America, China, Africa, and Arabia. Such natural phenomena also occur on Mars and Saturn's moon Titan.

    A team of scientists reached Morocco to investigate one of the earth's most prominent star dunes. They used a scientific method called luminescence dating to know the age of the star dunes called Lala Lallia. The technique identifies the age by calculating when the grains of sand were last exposed to daylight.

    Lala Lallia which is in the Southern Eastern part of Morocco is 100-metre-high and 700-metre-wide making it one of the most unique star dunes. The scientists made the mysterious discovery about the age wherein they found that the dune was 13,000 years old, but the upper part of the dune was only formed in the last 1,000 years.

    Lala Lallia formed over 900 years ago, adding 6,400 metric tonnes each year. After its initial growth, it paused for about 8,000 years before experiencing rapid expansion in the past few thousand years. The major factor in the formation of the sand dune is due to a change in the wind direction over the years.

    Birkbeck University and fellow study co-author Charlie Bristow said, ''Star dunes are formed in areas with complex wind regimes, which means winds blowing from different directions, and net sand accumulation, points within the desert where big piles of sand can be blown around to form giant dunes. They form extraordinary and awe-inspiring landscapes. From the ground, they can be intimidating, mobile mountains of sand.'’

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister for second time (WATCH) avv

    Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister for second time (WATCH)

    Yahya Sinwar's silence raises concerns as mediators caution about possible delay in hostage deal negotiations avv

    Israel-Hamas war: Yahya Sinwar's silence concerns as mediators caution about possible delay in peace deal

    Water Apocalypse Imminent: City teeters on the brink of drying up within a limited time avv

    Water Apocalypse Imminent: This city teeters on the brink of drying up within a limited time

    Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search as families mark 10 years since disappearance snt

    Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search as families mark 10 years since disappearance

    Pakistani journalist Asad Ali Toor's arrest drama over anti-state campaign raises alarm over press freedom snt

    Pakistani journalist Asad Ali Toor's arrest drama over anti-state campaign raises alarm over press freedom

    Recent Stories

    HOT pictures: Kiara Advani slays in black gown that comes with huge rose, deep V neckline RKK

    HOT pictures: Kiara Advani slays in black gown that comes with huge rose, deep V neckline

    cricket Remembering Shane Warne: Top 10 quotes of the Australian spin wizard osf

    Remembering Shane Warne: Top 10 quotes of the Australian spin wizard

    Bengaluru police arrests three for 'Pakistan Zindabad' sloganeering in Vidhana Soudha gcw

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police arrests three for 'Pakistan Zindabad' sloganeering in Vidhana Soudha

    Patna police files FIR against Lalu Prasad Yadav for controversial remark questioning PM Modi's Hindu identity gcw

    Patna police files FIR against Lalu Prasad Yadav for controversial remark questioning PM Modi's Hindu identity

    Spanish tourist gang-rape: NCW chief affirms India's commitment to women's safety amid spat with US writer snt

    Jharkhand gang-rape: NCW chief affirms India's commitment to women's safety amid verbal spat with US writer

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon