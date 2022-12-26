Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Savage US blizzard leaves over 30 dead, many suffer power outages, travel snarls; check details

    More than 200,000 people across several eastern states woke up without power on Christmas morning and many more had their holiday travel plans upended, although the five-day-long storm featuring blizzard conditions and ferocious winds showed signs of easing.

    Savage US blizzard leaves over 30 dead, many suffer power outages, travel snarls; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 8:35 AM IST

    Winter blizzard brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans on Sunday (December 26) as frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 31.

    In western New York's Buffalo, a crisis situation took place where a blizzard left the city marooned, with emergency services unable to reach high impact areas.

    Also read: Mikey Hothi becomes first Sikh city mayor in California

    Speaking to reporters, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a native of Buffalo, where eight-foot (2.4-meter) snow drifts and power outages have made for life-threatening conditions said, "It is (like) going to a warzone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking."

    Hochul also said that the residents were still in the throes of a "very dangerous life-threatening situation" and warned anyone in the area to remain indoors.

    More than 200,000 people across several eastern states woke up without power on Christmas morning and many more had their holiday travel plans upended, although the five-day-long storm featuring blizzard conditions and ferocious winds showed signs of easing.

    Also read: Pope Francis calls for end to 'senseless' war in Ukraine in Christmas message

    The extreme weather sent wind chill temperatures in all 48 contiguous US states below freezing over the weekend, stranded holiday travelers with thousands of flights canceled and trapped residents in ice- and snow-encrusted homes.

    It is reportedly said that as many as thirty-one weather-related deaths have been confirmed across nine states, including four in Colorado who likely died of exposure and at least 12 in New York state, where officials warned the number would likely rise.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 8:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mikey Hothi becomes first Sikh city mayor in California gcw

    Mikey Hothi becomes first Sikh city mayor in California

    Pope Francis calls for end to 'senseless' war in Ukraine in Christmas message gcw

    Pope Francis calls for end to 'senseless' war in Ukraine in Christmas message

    Taliban orders NGOs to ban female staff for not adhering to Islamic dress code gcw

    Taliban orders NGOs to ban female staff for not adhering to Islamic dress code

    Leaked document suggests 250 million fresh cases in just 20 days in China Beijing stops publishing daily data gcw

    Leaked document suggests 250 million fresh cases in just 20 days in China; Beijing stops publishing daily data

    Allow Sikh recruits with beards and turbans, US court tells Marines

    Allow Sikh recruits with beards and turbans, US court tells Marines

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture goes viral: Couple celebrate Christmas with close family RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture goes viral: Couple celebrate Christmas with close family

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Christmas party pictures Neha Dhupia Mini Mathur and more spotted in pajamas RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s Christmas party pictures: Neha Dhupia, Mini Mathur and more spotted in pajamas

    New Years 2023: 3 Ways to maintain your sugar levels in the winter holidays vma

    New Years 2023: 3 Ways to maintain your sugar levels in the winter holidays

    Unique Christmas Gift for Samantha Ruth Prabhu that will make you smile RBA

    Unique Christmas Gift for Samantha Ruth Prabhu that will make you smile

    2 scenic Indian snowy destinations apt for ringing in New Year vma

    2 scenic Indian snowy destinations apt for ringing in New Year

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon