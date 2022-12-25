Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mikey Hothi becomes first Sikh city mayor in California

    Mikey Hothi has been unanimously elected as the mayor of Lodi city in northern California. He is the first Sikh to hold the top position in the city's history. Hothi was nominated by newly-elected councilwoman Lisa Craig, who won election to mayor Mark Chandler’s seat in November.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 7:32 PM IST

    Mikey Hothi, whose parents are from India, has been unanimously elected as the mayor of Lodi city in northern California, becoming the first Sikh to hold the top position in the city's history. Hothi was proposed by newly elected councilwoman Lisa Craig, who was chosen overwhelmingly to fill mayor Mark Chandler's position during the meeting. He represents the council’s fifth district and served as vice mayor this past year under mayor Chandler, who announced last summer he would not seek re-election.

    Hothi tweeted on Friday, "Honored to be sworn in as the 117th Mayor of the City of Lodi." The Lodi News-Sentinel, a local newspaper, said that his family also played a key role in the establishment of the Sikh temple on Armstrong Road. According to Hothi, "our experience is comparable to that of the Hispanic group that arrived before us, the Greek community, and the Germans."

    "Everyone arrived in Lodi as a result of realising that it was a safe family town. Amazing people, excellent culture, great ideals, and basically hard-working individuals make up this town's population. I'm really honoured to serve as our community's future mayor," the statement said.

    Hothi, a 2008 Tokay High School alumnus, claimed that growing up in the city was difficult, particularly after 9/11, when many Muslims and Sikhs faced unjustified persecution. But Hothi, whose parents are from Punjab, explained that his family not only survived but thrived in Lodi. Many became business owners and entrepreneurs who still manage successful companies today, the report said.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2022, 7:32 PM IST
