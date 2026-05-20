Saudi Arabia has welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to pursue diplomacy to end the conflict with Iran. The Kingdom also appreciated Pakistan's ongoing mediation efforts aimed at reducing tensions and restoring regional stability.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to "give diplomacy a chance" to achieve an end to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, while also appreciating Pakistan's mediation efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions.

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Saudi Arabia Welcomes Diplomatic Efforts

In a post on X, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said the Kingdom highly appreciated efforts to restore regional stability and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz prior to its state before the conflict started on February 28.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia highly appreciates US President Donald Trump's decision to give diplomacy a chance to reach an acceptable agreement to end the war, restore the security and freedom of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its state prior to February 28th, 2026; and address all points of contention in a way that serves the security and stability of the region," the statement read.

"Saudi Arabia also highly appreciates the ongoing mediation efforts carried out by Pakistan in this regard," it added.

The statement further urged Iran to respond positively to diplomatic efforts and avoid further escalation in the region. "Saudi Arabia looks forward to Iran seizing the opportunity to avoid the dangerous implications of escalation and urgently responding to the efforts to advance the negotiations leading up to a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region and the world," the statement added.

Trump on Ending the Conflict

Prior to this, Trump stated that he was not in a hurry to open the strategic waterway, noting that Washington is going to give "one shot" in order to open the Strait. "We have to open the Strait of Hormuz. We are going to give it one shot. We are not in a hurry," he said.

On Tuesday, Trump said that Iran wanted to make a deal "so badly" and asserted that the ongoing conflict would end "very quickly". "There's so much oil out there, they're going to come plummeting down...We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly...You are going to see oil prices plummet. They're going to come down. There's so much oil out there; they're going to come plummeting down," he said.

US Attack Delayed After Gulf Leaders' Intervention

The development follows the ongoing negotiations related to a peace deal between the US and Iran, following Trump's earlier announcement to put a "planned attack" on Tehran on hold after appeals from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The US President further mentioned that they are "prepared to go forward with a full, large-scale assault" on Iran.

In a long Truth Social post on Monday, Trump stated that Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan requested him to delay the scheduled American attack on Iran, as "serious negotiations" were still underway with the country.

He stressed that the US had "planned" military action against Iran on Tuesday; however, it was delayed after the intervention of Gulf leaders in the hope of a peace deal with Tehran.

"I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond," the post read. (ANI)