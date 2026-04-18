Former Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar has been honoured with the 'Global Green Icon' title at the World Climate Leaders Conclave in London's House of Lords for his large-scale afforestation and citizen-led climate initiatives.

Indian environmental leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar has been conferred the title of "Global Green Icon" at the World Climate Leaders Conclave, held at the historic House of Lords on Friday (local time). The recognition highlighted his contribution to large-scale afforestation, ecological restoration, and citizen-led climate action initiatives emerging from the Global South.

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The ceremony was attended by senior British officials and international dignitaries, including Nick Newland-Esner, Vice President, UNESCO Liaison Committee and Former Chairperson of the International Conference, UNESCO; David Thompson, Director of British Council and Senior Advisor to the British Parliament; Shailesh Vara, Former Member of Parliament and Minister of State, UK Government; Michael Hadwen, Advisor to County Councils, Members of Parliament, UK Government and Ameeta Virk, Head of Commercial Strategy and Growth, Department of Business and Trade, UK Government.

The Green India Challenge

Santosh Kumar's flagship initiative, the "Green India Challenge", has mobilised millions of citizens across India, from students to farmers, to participate in tree planting, ecological rewilding, and sustainable practices. What began as a regional effort has evolved into one of the most prominent citizen-led environmental movements in the developing world.

Telangana's Afforestation Programme

The recognition also draws attention to Telangana's ambitious afforestation programme, Telanganaku Haritha Haram, launched under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Under his leadership, the state launched Telanganaku Haritha Haram--one of the most ambitious afforestation programmes ever undertaken in the developing world.

Key outcomes of Haritha Haram were as follows: The target was to increase Telangana's green cover from 21 per cent to 33 per cent through the planting of 2.8 billion trees. The achievement was the nearly 8 per cent increase in green cover recorded, among the fastest documented gains for any Indian state, and the rewilding, in which the tiger population in the Nallamala forest region grew from 12 to 44, demonstrating measurable biodiversity revival.

The World Climate Leaders Conclave brought together global changemakers, sustainability experts, and institutional leaders committed to advancing collaborative climate solutions. Santosh Kumar's recognition on this platform reinforces the growing role of community-driven environmental movements in shaping the global climate agenda, and positions India's grassroots afforestation model as a credible framework for international adoption.

The honour arrives at a critical moment in global environmental discourse, as nations prepare for COP30 and confront the realities of accelerating climate change, record- breaking global temperatures, and unprecedented biodiversity loss. Santosh Kumar's work demonstrates that scalable, citizen-led solutions from the developing world are essential to achieving global climate targets.

'A Recognition of Collective Commitment'

Joginipally Santosh Kumar, while receiving the honour, said, "Receiving this honour at the House of Lords, within the British Parliament, is profoundly meaningful--not as an individual distinction, but as a recognition of the collective commitment of millions of people who believe in the power of environmental stewardship. Our work through the Green India Challenge has demonstrated that afforestation and ecological rewilding are not abstract ambitions--they are achievable realities when communities lead from the front."

He added, "The large-scale plantation efforts undertaken during the period of Telanganaku Haritha Haram, under the visionary leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao, have shown the world how long-term ecological planning, combined with the will of the people, can create a measurable, lasting impact. This recognition inspires us to strengthen our resolve and deepen international collaboration in building a greener, more resilient future for generations to come."

Speaking post-ceremony, Newland-Esner, Vice President, UNESCO Liaison Committee and Former Chairperson of International Conference, UNESCO, emphasised that global climate efforts require "genuine political, financial and community engagement," particularly in areas like reforestation and biodiversity restoration. He said, "Well, I think one of the things that's really important about the awards that have been handed out today is the recognition particularly of work for climate, the environment, and the importance of work around reforestation and ensuring that our global biodiversity is not just respected but also rebuilt and that we are beginning to see glimmers of hope but that we need genuine political, financial and community engagement in that mission globally otherwise this is not going to make a difference."

About Joginipally Santosh Kumar

Joginipally Santosh Kumar is an Indian environmental leader, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha, 2018-2024), and Chairman of Igniting Minds Organisation, a section-8 non-profit, Founder of the Green India Challenge, one of the largest citizen-led afforestation movements in the world. His work spans mass tree planting, ecological restoration, water conservation, and environmental advocacy. His initiatives have engaged millions of citizens across India and attracted recognition at international climate forums, including COP29 and UNCCD COP16. His environmental philosophy is rooted in India's ancient Vedic tradition, which holds that the Earth is a living family--expressed in the Sanskrit principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the whole world is one family)--and that the protection of trees, rivers, and ecosystems is a sacred responsibility, not merely an economic calculation.