Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth will lead an Indian delegation to the World Defence Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia. The visit highlights growing India-Saudi defence ties and will feature the inauguration of India's first-ever pavilion at the event.

Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM) Sanjay Seth will head a senior-level Indian delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for participation in the third edition of the World Defence Show (WDS) 2026, scheduled to take place on February 8 and 9. The visit underscores India's growing engagement with global defence platforms and reflects the expanding scope of defence cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia, said an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The World Defence Show 2026 is expected to bring together more than 700 exhibitors from across the world, along with nearly 400 official delegations representing governments, armed forces, and defence industries. India's delegation will include senior officials from the Department of Defence Production as well as officers from the Armed Forces, highlighting a coordinated approach between policy, production, and operational stakeholders.

India Pavilion to Showcase Indigenous Capabilities

A key highlight of India's participation this year will be the inauguration of the country's first-ever India Pavilion at the event. Spread across 400 square meters, the Pavilion will serve as a comprehensive showcase of India's expanding indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem. It will feature a wide range of advanced defence products and technologies developed under the government's emphasis on self-reliance and indigenisation in the defence sector.

Key Exhibitors at the Pavilion

Prominent public sector defence enterprises will be represented at the Pavilion, including Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), Munitions India Limited (MIL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), India Optel Limited (IOL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), and Yantra India Limited (YIL). These companies are set to display key platforms and systems such as tanks, artillery gun systems, missiles, ammunition, radars, and other critical defence equipment, offering international audiences a glimpse into India's manufacturing and technological capabilities.

Bilateral Engagements on the Sidelines

On the sidelines of the exhibition, a bilateral meeting between the Raksha Rajya Mantri and his Saudi Arabian counterpart is planned. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening defence ties, exploring new avenues of collaboration, and deepening strategic engagement between the two nations. In addition, RRM will hold interactions with representatives of leading Saudi Arabian industry bodies, with the aim of enhancing defence industrial cooperation and encouraging joint ventures and partnerships.

Strategic Importance of WDS for India

The World Defence Show, a biennial international defence exhibition hosted by Saudi Arabia, has emerged as an important platform within the global defence landscape. For India, the event holds significant strategic value, providing an opportunity to project its defence indigenisation initiatives, demonstrate advanced technologies, and build long-term partnerships within the global defence ecosystem. India's active participation in WDS 2026 reflects its intent to position itself as a reliable defence manufacturing and technology partner on the international stage. (ANI)