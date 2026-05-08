The Indian High Commission in Dhaka launched 'Sampriti', a 10-day art exhibition with works by 33 Bangladeshi artists. The event, marking Tagore's 165th birth anniversary, aims to deepen India-Bangladesh cultural ties.

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre of the High Commission of India in Bangladesh launched a 10-day art exhibition, titled "Sampriti", at the IGCC premises in Dhaka. The exhibition was launched on Thursday and showcases artworks created during a two-day art camp by 33 eminent contemporary Bangladeshi artists, many of them ICCR scholars, including Rafiqun Nabi, Monirul Islam, Abdus Shakoor, Abdus Sattar, Farida Zaman, Ranjit Das, Jamal Ahmed, Naima Haque, and several other distinguished Bangladeshi artists.

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The event coincided with the 165th birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, whose timeless literary and artistic legacy continues to inspire generations across the world.

Shared Cultural Traditions as Bedrock of Relationship

Inaugurating the exhibition, High Commissioner Pranay Verma described the shared artistic and cultural traditions between India and Bangladesh as the bedrock of their relationship. He noted that art remains one of the most powerful mediums through which the bonds between the peoples are expressed and renewed, transcending boundaries and creating spaces for dialogue, empathy, and harmony.

The High Commissioner paid tribute to Gurudev Tagore as the most iconic figure connecting India and Bangladesh and embodying the ideals of creativity, humanism, and cultural harmony that continue to enrich their bilateral ties.

Artists Hope for Deeper Linkages

Speaking on the occasion, senior artists Professor Rafiqun Nabi and Monirul Islam expressed confidence that "Sampriti" would inspire more artist exchanges between India and Bangladesh and further deepen cultural linkages.

Fostering Friendship Through Cultural Exchange

The exhibition reflects the continued commitment of the IGCC and the High Commission of India to fostering cultural exchanges and strengthening India-Bangladesh friendship and people-to-people ties. The exhibition "Sampriti" celebrates cultural harmony, mutual understanding, and artistic collaboration between India and Bangladesh. The art camp and the exhibition were curated by Professor Sanjoy Chakraborty, faculty member of Fine Arts, Dhaka University.

Background: The 'Sampriti' Art Camp

The exhibition is being organised as a sequel to the "Sampriti" Art Camp, which was held on April 10 and 11 to mark the 77th Foundation Day of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). For over seven decades, ICCR has served as a vital cultural bridge between India and the world through its initiatives in art, education, music, literature, and academic exchange, strengthening bonds of friendship and mutual understanding among nations.

Tribute to an Enduring Legacy

The High Commissioner also paid tribute to eminent Bangladeshi artist and ICCR scholar Tarun Ghosh, who passed away in April. One of his works has been included in the exhibition in honour of his enduring artistic legacy.

Cultural Performances and Exhibition Details

The evening was enriched by Rabindra Sangeet performances by Professor Shahnaz Nasrin Ila of the Dhaka University Music Department.

The exhibition will remain open for public viewing from May 8 to 17 at IGCC. (ANI)