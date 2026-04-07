At the UNHRC, Baloch activist Sabiha Baloch highlighted a worsening pattern of state-linked abuses in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. She called for a UN investigation into the systematic violations.

At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Baloch activist Sabiha Baloch raised sharp concerns over the human rights situation in Balochistan, drawing attention to what she described as a worsening pattern of state-linked abuses in the region. Speaking on behalf of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), she emphasised that the province, despite being a focal point for major foreign-backed development projects, continues to witness grave violations against its people, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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Enforced Disappearances and Killings

According to The Balochistan Post, Baloch highlighted the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances, alleging that Baloch individuals are routinely taken under unclear circumstances, with families left without information about their whereabouts. She further pointed to reports of extrajudicial killings and the recovery of disfigured bodies, suggesting that such incidents reflect a broader, systematic trend rather than isolated cases.

Crackdown on Civil Liberties

Highlighting restrictions on civil liberties, she stated that professionals and members of civil society, including journalists, students, lawyers, and rights defenders, are frequently subjected to intimidation, arrests, and prosecution under stringent counter-terrorism laws. These measures, she argued, are being used to silence dissent and curb peaceful advocacy.

Call for UN Investigation

Baloch also noted that several BYC leaders, among them Mahrang Baloch, continue to remain in extended detention, a situation she described as deeply concerning. In her concluding remarks, Baloch called upon the United Nations to initiate an independent and impartial investigation into the human rights conditions in Balochistan, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Erosion of Public Trust

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings. These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population.

The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions. (ANI)