South Korea will implement a KRW 6.1 trillion cash assistance programme to support the bottom 70% of income earners in coping with rising oil prices due to the economic impact of the crisis in West Asia, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The South Korean Government will implement a KRW 6.1 trillion (USD 4.12 billion) cash assistance programme to support the bottom 70 per cent of income earners in the country in coping with rising oil prices as part of broader measures to tackle the economic impact of the crisis in West Asia, Yonhap News Agency reported.

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Measures to Tackle Supply Shortages

According to the Yonhap News Agency, citing Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, authorities are preparing to release public reserves of urea and urea solution later this month to address anticipated supply shortages triggered by the ongoing regional tensions. The minister outlined the measures during an emergency virtual economic meeting with officials from ministries involved in the West Asia crisis response.

Broader Economic Response to Regional Crisis

Highlighting the broader economic risks, Koo said the government would continue to respond actively to supply chain disruptions until the conflict between the United States and Iran comes to an end, describing the crisis as the most significant threat to the global economy at present.

"Until the end of the war becomes clear, we will firmly maintain an emergency economic response system and actively address supply chain issues and difficulties in people's livelihoods," he said, as quoted by Yonhap News Agency.

Supplementary Budget to Fund Relief Efforts

He further directed relevant ministries to swiftly execute the supplementary budget recently approved by the National Assembly to ensure timely support measures and stabilisation efforts.

Earlier, the South Korean National Assembly passed the additional budget of KRW 26.2 trillion (approximately USD 17.1 billion) supplementary spending package aimed at mitigating the economic impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia prior to the ceasefire announcement made by US President Donald Trump in order to halt the hostilities in the region with Iran for two weeks. The additional budget was approved on April 10 after lawmakers from both the ruling party and the main opposition had reached an agreement, reflecting a rare bipartisan consensus over the need to respond to the economic fallout due to the continuing West Asia conflict.