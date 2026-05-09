EAM S Jaishankar arrived in Trinidad and Tobago for the final leg of his Caribbean tour. His visit follows high-level engagements in Jamaica and Suriname, where he signed key MoUs and co-chaired the 9th Joint Commission Meeting.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) arrived in Trinidad and Tobago, marking the final leg of his three-nation official tour in the Caribbean, following his engagement in Jamaica and Suriname.

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In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated that he was pleased to be back in the country. He was welcomed by the Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Sean Sobers. "Pleasure to be back in Trinidad and Tobago. Thank FM Sean Sobers, for the warm welcome. Look forward to a productive visit over the next two days," Jaishankar wrote in his post.

Jaishankar's High-Level Visits in the Caribbean

Earlier, Jaishankar concluded his high-level visits to Jamaica and Suriname between May 2 and 7, marking a significant push in India's engagement with these countries.

Engagements in Jamaica

In Jamaica, Jaishankar undertook the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister, where he held wide-ranging talks with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith.

The discussions reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties and focused on expanding cooperation in health, infrastructure, digitalisation, agriculture, education, tourism, and capacity building.

During the visit, both sides signed three Memoranda of Understanding in the areas of health cooperation, solarisation of The Hugh Lawson Shearer Building, and broadcasting. They also reviewed progress in digital transformation, culture, sports, and digital payments initiatives.

India reaffirmed its support for Jamaica's recovery following Hurricane Melissa, with Jaishankar handing over 10 BHISHM emergency medical units and announcing additional assistance, including dialysis units, fishing boats, GPS equipment, and livelihood support tools.

Both sides also emphasised strengthening cooperation in multilateral forums, including on climate justice, climate finance, and issues concerning Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Jamaica also reiterated support for India's candidature for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2028-29.

Cooperation with Suriname

In Suriname, the External Affairs Minister co-chaired the 9th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with Foreign Minister Melvin WJ Bouva, reviewing bilateral relations across defence, health, energy, trade, agriculture, education, infrastructure, and traditional medicine.

According to the MEA, both sides agreed to further expand cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global developments. India also offered soft loans under Lines of Credit for infrastructure and strategic sector development.

Jaishankar called on the President of Suriname, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons and met National Assembly Chairman Ashwin Adhin, where both sides highlighted the importance of parliamentary exchanges.

As part of development cooperation, Jaishankar inaugurated a Passion Fruit Processing Facility in Suriname, completed with Indian grant assistance, aimed at strengthening agri-based value addition.

He also paid tributes at several cultural and historical sites linked to the Indian diaspora, including the Mahatma Gandhi statue, the Baba and Mai monument, and the Lallarookh Museum. He inaugurated a National Archives exhibition on Indian migration and delivered an address on "Partnership for Progress".

Jaishankar underscored India's commitment to Suriname's development and highlighted the resilience of the Girmitiya community in strengthening bilateral bonds.

Strengthening Ties with the Global South

The MEA said the visits reflect India's continued focus on strengthening development partnerships and deepening ties with countries in the Global South. (ANI)