    S Jaishankar hits out at 'hypocrite' Western Media over Russia visit coverage, shams monopoly over democracy

    Western Media attacked India's recent lean towards Russia. It specifically tried to paint the Indian External Affairs Minister’s Russia visit in black under the guise of morality amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Dr. S Jaishankar in his latest interview has responded to the criticism.

    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 5:38 PM IST

    Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent five-day visit to Russia drew incredible amounts of criticism from the Western Media. Dr. S Jaishankar on behalf of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met important leaders and stakeholders in Russia including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in late December.

    S Jaishankar was ferociously portrayed by the gatekeepers of morality in the Western media. The Indian Foreign Minister's Russia visit coverage was filled with bitterness by Western journalists. Many took to platform X to portray their frustration after Russia and India signed multiple deals including in the growing Space and Defence sector.

    Also Read: Israel-Hamas War takes a new turn as Syria attacks Israel in Golan Heights, IDF quickly retaliates

    Dr. S Jaishankar opened up on the criticism received from the West during the Russia visit. In a recent interview with ANI, S Jaishankar exposed the double standards of the Western media and their monopoly over democracy. The Indian Foreign Minister in the interview aired on New Year's Eve spoke on a range of issues that revolved around the Indian foreign policy and the upcoming General elections in India.

    Dr S Jaishankar said, “If people can’t read me, that means my mind games are working. But the answer is honestly I see no reason that people should take any, you know what was happening other than at face value because we have always maintained that the Russia relationship is a very important one, very steady one.”

    Dr. S Jaishankar also touched on the constant criticism of the democracy in India and said, “I am focusing on how to expand my (India's) relationships. It is the mind games that others play that as a democracy you should do this and that. Please look in the mirror and tell me how you were behaving as a democracy. Every country has its values and interests and it finds its balance.”

    India has a balanced relationship with Russia and the recent showdown with U.S. and Canada has only further strengthened the bond between the two Asian nations. The Russian visit and its success also serve as an answer to the West mostly the U.S. who has under the leadership of Joe Biden and Anthony Blinken tried to play down India's role in the global arena.

