    Israel-Hamas War takes a new turn as Syria attacks Israel in Golan Heights, IDF quickly retaliates

    Syria and Lebanon are jointly working to distract Israel Defence Forces in their mission against Hamas terrorists. Syria attacked two Israeli settlements in the Golan Heights showcasing the nervousness on the Hamas side. Israel is rapidly gaining an advantage over Hamas after its recent success in multiple operations. 

    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    The Israel-Hamas war has ignited again after a short period of truce between the two sides. Both sides were willing to engage in further truce in the talks led by Egypt and Qatar. However, with the absence of a complete consensus, Israel and Hamas have begun a new phase in the three-month-long war. This comes amidst Hamas’ weakening on ground strength.

    Israel initiated a surprise attack on Hamas militants at the stroke of midnight overshadowing the New Year's Eve in the West Bank. So far, the ambush attack has resulted in the deaths of 5 Palestinians. However, soon after the midnight attacks from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Syria launched another attack in the Golan Heights.

    The Syrians in an ambush attack fired on two Israeli settlements Eliad and Avnei Etan in the Golan Heights region. Syria President Bashar Al Assad has been an avid opponent of Israel. The populist Syrian leader has made his move in the Israel-Hamas war despite the UAE and Saudi Arabia constantly warning against such a move. It is still unclear if Syrian forces or mercenaries initiated the attack on Israel settlements on Monday.

    Syrian Pro-government Sham FM radio station on Tuesday announced that Israel carried out a retaliatory attack. The Sham FM radio station in its announcement revealed that the Yarmouk Basin area in Daraa was attacked through shelling. Agricultural lands and public infrastructure were damaged in the attack. Israel is looking to further contain the Hamas militants on ground strength but attacks from Syria and Lebanon are proving to distract the Israel Defence Forces currently.

    Hamas is rapidly losing its cards on the table against Israel due to which militants from Syria and Lebanon are increasing their attack on Israel. However, Israel is confidently moving a chunk of its troops from the Golan Heights border to the West Bank to finish the Hamas militants.

