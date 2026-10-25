Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin arrived in New Delhi for the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which focuses on strengthening parliaments for people-centric development. The event will be inaugurated at the Samvidhan Sadan.

Russian State Duma Chairman Arrives for BRICS Forum

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, has arrived in New Delhi to take part in the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, the Russian Embassy in India said. Taking to X, the Russian Embassy in India posted, "Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin arrived in New #Delhi to participate in the 12th #BRICS Parliamentary Forum."

India Hosts the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

The Parliament of India will host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum on October 26 and 27 in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. Meanwhile, on Thursday, addressing a press conference at Parliament House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the conference marks a new chapter in the history of India's parliamentary diplomacy. It will bring together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

The Lok Sabha Speaker stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would grace the event and meet the leaders of the visiting delegations. He further stated that the conference would feature bilateral and multilateral interactions with the leaders of visiting delegations and parliamentary friendship groups. A meeting of the Secretaries of the delegations will be held on 25 October 2026 to finalise the Joint Statement of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

Agenda and Key Themes

Highlighting the central theme of the programme, he said that the Forum would deliberate on the overarching theme of "Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development". He added that, building on the legacy of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum would facilitate consensus-based dialogue through the following four high-level sessions:

In addition, a special meeting of the Chairpersons of the International Affairs Committees of the parliaments of BRICS member and partner countries will be held to deliberate on parliamentary diplomacy, capacity building and the exchange of best practices. Birla further stated that, alongside high-level plenary sessions, parallel meetings and bilateral exchanges, the conference would also feature a cultural programme. The Vice-President of India will host a banquet in honour of the distinguished guests. Members of the delegations will visit the Parliament of India and also enjoy cultural visits in Delhi. The conference will conclude on October 27. (ANI)

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