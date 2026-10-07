India reaffirmed its focus on climate justice, sustainable development, and judicial independence at the UN General Assembly while showcasing support for development projects through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

India's Commitment to Climate Justice at the UN

India has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing climate change through an approach rooted in equity, climate justice, and sustainable development, supported by a robust constitutional framework and an independent judiciary, at the United Nations General Assembly. Delivering India’s statement at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Barkha Tamrakar spoke on the Report of the Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, titled “An urgent and existential threat: the role of justice systems in addressing the climate crisis.”

During the address, Tamrakar highlighted that India recognises climate change as a serious global challenge that impacts development, livelihoods, and human rights. She emphasised that India's approach is firmly grounded in equity, climate justice, sustainable development, and the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC). Underlining the country's institutional and legal mechanisms, she stated that environmental protection in India is strongly supported by the Constitution, comprehensive legislation, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and an independent judiciary.

Judicial Standards and Training

Highlighting measures to uphold judicial standards, Tamrakar pointed to the transparent, institutionally supervised judicial training conducted in the country, including through the National Judicial Academy, aimed at strengthening impartiality and preserving judicial independence.

India-UN Development Partnership

Meanwhile, on Friday, Permanent Representatives of partner nations and delegates in the Global South praised New Delhi's steadfast support toward sustainable socio-economic growth during the Ninth Annual India-UN Development Partnership Fund event. The event which took place at UNGA, held on October 22 saw participation of Laos, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Micronesia, Moldova, Morocco, Tanzania, Saint Lucia, Cuba, Mozambique among others.

Established in 2017, the $150 million India-UN Development Partnership Fund is supported and led by the Government of India and implemented in collaboration with the United Nations system. The Fund supports Southern-owned and -led, demand-driven and transformational sustainable development projects across the developing world, with a focus on least developed countries and small island developing States. United Nations agencies implement the Fund's projects in close collaboration with partnering Governments.