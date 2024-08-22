Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian President Putin kisses Quran at Chechnya mosque, viral video sets Internet abuzz (WATCH)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the newly constructed "Prophet Isa" mosque in Chechnya on August 21 has ignited widespread reactions across social media after a video from the event went viral.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    During his visit to Grozny, the capital of the Chechen Republic, Putin was presented with a gold-encrusted Quran by local dignitaries. In a gesture of respect and honor, he kissed the Quran and held it close, an act that has since drawn significant attention and controversy.

    This visit marked Putin's first trip to Chechnya in 13 years. The occasion was notable not only for its symbolic significance but also for its timing, coming amid the ongoing conflict involving Ukraine’s invasion of Kursk.

    Accompanying Putin were Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Mufti Salah Mezhiev, head of the spiritual administration of the Muslims of the Chechen Republic. The presence of these figures underscored the importance of the event within the local and broader Islamic context.

    The video of Putin's gesture quickly spread across social media, prompting a flurry of reactions. Comments on the footage ranged from disbelief to criticism. One user questioned the appropriateness of the act, writing, "Wow. He was supposed to be Orthodox Catholic. The real God will not be happy. We do reap what we sow, including having no other gods before the real God."

    Another user raised a question about religious propriety, asking, "Isn't kissing haram in Islam?" while a third inquired about the authenticity of the Quran, noting, "Is it not considered haram to falsify the Quran in Islam?" A fourth user humorously speculated, "Might have applied his spit."

