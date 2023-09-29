Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian defense ministry, President Putin's choice for Wagner leader forge strong alliance: Report

    Andrei Troshev has emerged as President Putin's favored choice to assume leadership of the Wagner group, a Russian mercenary organization. This transition in leadership comes in the wake of the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the former leader of Wagner, in August.

    Russian defense ministry, President Putin's choice for Wagner leader forge strong alliance: Report AVV
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a discussion regarding the ongoing Ukraine War with Wagner commander Andrei Troshev and Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov. Notably, Andrei Troshev has emerged as a prominent figure closely aligned with the Kremlin following the untimely demise of Wagner's former chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, last month.

    Andrei Troshev has emerged as President Putin's favored choice to assume leadership of the Wagner group, a Russian mercenary organization. This transition in leadership comes in the wake of the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the former leader of Wagner, in August. Notably, this event unfolded just two months after the Wagner group, under Prigozhin's command, appeared to realign its focus towards the Kremlin's interests. 

    Vladimir Putin lost influence on the Wagner group as Yevgeny Prigozhin led the ambush against Kremlin. However, through Andrei Troshev, the Russian leader is finding his way back into the Wagner group. According to Russian State media, Andrei Troshev is closely working for the Russian defense ministry.

    Many former Wagner mercenaries are returning to Ukraine to fight after the shuffle in the ranks of the Wagner group. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Andrei Troshev, and Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov had a brief meeting on Friday. Vladimir Putin instructed Andrei Troshev to start forming volunteer groups to fight in Ukraine.

    "You yourself have been fighting in such a unit for more than a year. You know what it is, how it is done, you know about the issues that need to be resolved in advance so that the combat work goes in the best and most successful way," Putin said to Andrei Troshev.

    Many Wagner group veterans have already started forming near Bakhmut in Ukraine. Bakhmut was first captured by the Wagner group during the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia is looking to add more experience to help their upcoming assault on Ukraine and the Wagner group and many other private mercenary groups could come in handy for them.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 6:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US agency takes legal action against Tesla over racial harassment claims AVV

    US agency takes legal action against Tesla over racial harassment claims

    Double tragedy strikes Pakistan: Mosque hit by blast after Balochistan suicide attack AJR

    Double tragedy strikes Pakistan: Mosque hit by blast after Balochistan suicide attack

    New York City's sinking hotspots raise concerns: NASA report AVV

    New York City's sinking hotspots raise concerns: NASA report

    Less than 48 hours left to avoid US government shutdown: Implications, disruptions and challenges explained snt

    Less than 48 hours left to avoid US government shutdown: Implications, disruptions and challenges explained

    13 dead, several injured as blast rocks Pakistan's Balochistan mosque during religious event AJR

    Over 50 dead, several injured as blast rocks Pakistan's Balochistan mosque during religious event

    Recent Stories

    What is Moon Milk? Know more about this ancient but trendy drink ATG EAI

    What is Moon Milk? Know more about this ancient but trendy drink

    LaaS Digital Lending and the Next Phase of Financial Intermediation

    LaaS: Digital Lending and the Next Phase of Financial Intermediation

    Asian Games 2023: Dominant India beat Malaysia 6-0 in women's hockey pool stage snt

    Asian Games 2023: Dominant India beat Malaysia 6-0 in women's hockey pool stage

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ashraf retracts controversial 'dushman mulk' remark; praises 'fantastic' Indian reception snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ashraf retracts controversial 'dushman mulk' remark; praises 'fantastic' Indian reception

    Women Reservation Bill gets President Droupadi Murmu's nod, becomes law check details AJR

    Women's Reservation Bill gets President Droupadi Murmu's nod, becomes law; check details

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon