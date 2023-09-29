Russian defense ministry, President Putin's choice for Wagner leader forge strong alliance: Report

Andrei Troshev has emerged as President Putin's favored choice to assume leadership of the Wagner group, a Russian mercenary organization. This transition in leadership comes in the wake of the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the former leader of Wagner, in August.

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a discussion regarding the ongoing Ukraine War with Wagner commander Andrei Troshev and Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov. Notably, Andrei Troshev has emerged as a prominent figure closely aligned with the Kremlin following the untimely demise of Wagner's former chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, last month.

Andrei Troshev has emerged as President Putin's favored choice to assume leadership of the Wagner group, a Russian mercenary organization. This transition in leadership comes in the wake of the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the former leader of Wagner, in August. Notably, this event unfolded just two months after the Wagner group, under Prigozhin's command, appeared to realign its focus towards the Kremlin's interests.

Vladimir Putin lost influence on the Wagner group as Yevgeny Prigozhin led the ambush against Kremlin. However, through Andrei Troshev, the Russian leader is finding his way back into the Wagner group. According to Russian State media, Andrei Troshev is closely working for the Russian defense ministry.

Many former Wagner mercenaries are returning to Ukraine to fight after the shuffle in the ranks of the Wagner group. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Andrei Troshev, and Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov had a brief meeting on Friday. Vladimir Putin instructed Andrei Troshev to start forming volunteer groups to fight in Ukraine.

"You yourself have been fighting in such a unit for more than a year. You know what it is, how it is done, you know about the issues that need to be resolved in advance so that the combat work goes in the best and most successful way," Putin said to Andrei Troshev.

Many Wagner group veterans have already started forming near Bakhmut in Ukraine. Bakhmut was first captured by the Wagner group during the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia is looking to add more experience to help their upcoming assault on Ukraine and the Wagner group and many other private mercenary groups could come in handy for them.