Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian court jails US citizen Hubbard for nearly 7 years on Ukraine mercenary charge; his family fights back

    A Russian court has sentenced 72-year-old American citizen Stephen James Hubbard to six years and 10 months behind bars. The elderly man was convicted during a secretive, closed-door trial for allegedly serving as a mercenary for Ukraine.

    Russian court jails US citizen Hubbard for nearly 7 years on Ukraine mercenary charge; his family fights back shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 4:53 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    In a dramatic conclusion to a contentious legal battle, a Russian court has sentenced 72-year-old American citizen Stephen James Hubbard to six years and 10 months behind bars. The elderly man was convicted during a secretive, closed-door trial for allegedly serving as a mercenary for Ukraine. Hubbard’s case has sparked controversy, as his family challenges the legitimacy of the reported confession and the charges against him.

    Investigators assert that Hubbard, originally from Michigan, was recruited to fight for a Ukrainian territorial defense unit in Izyum, an eastern Ukrainian city where he had resided since 2014. They claim he received $1,000 a month for his service and was equipped with weaponry and ammunition after supposedly signing up in February 2022—the same time Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine. Russian soldiers reportedly apprehended him on April 2, 2022.

    State media reports indicated that Hubbard had admitted to the charges, but his family is adamant that this narrative is flawed. In interviews with Reuters, his sister, Patricia Hubbard Fox, and another relative cast serious doubt on the confession, arguing that it is out of character for the 72-year-old, who had long held pro-Russian views. "He’s not the kind of man who would take up arms at his age," said Fox, suggesting the confession may not have been voluntary.

    During Monday's court proceedings, Hubbard, clad in a beige sweater and visibly weary, appeared in handcuffs inside a glass courtroom cage. He rose slowly, with apparent difficulty, as the judge read the verdict, removing his hat to reveal his bald head. Despite the severity of the sentencing, Hubbard exhibited no outward signs of emotion. After conferring briefly with his lawyer, who refrained from commenting to the press, it was announced that an appeal is planned.

    The circumstances surrounding Hubbard’s detention remain unclear, with Reuters unable to independently verify how or why he was arrested. Despite repeated inquiries, the Ukrainian foreign affairs ministry has not responded for comment. Meanwhile, the US embassy in Moscow has acknowledged the detention but offered no further remarks.

    Hubbard’s family describes him as an isolated figure who, over the years, became distanced from his relatives. Having spent decades abroad teaching English in countries such as Japan and Cyprus, he eventually moved to Ukraine in 2014, where he lived with a Ukrainian woman for some time. Relying on a modest $300-a-month pension, he struggled to assimilate, never learning Russian or Ukrainian and maintaining minimal contact with locals.

    Hubbard’s case is part of a larger narrative of American citizens entangled in Russia's legal system. He is one of at least 10 Americans currently imprisoned in Russia, a figure that comes just two months after a high-profile prisoner swap on August 1 freed three Americans and dozens of others from Russian custody.

    Adding another layer to the day’s events, in a separate court ruling in Voronezh, south of Moscow, US citizen and former marine Robert Gilman was sentenced to seven years and one month in prison. Gilman was convicted for assaulting both a prison official and a state investigator while already serving time for an earlier assault conviction.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING: New blast near Israeli embassy in Denmark on October 7 attack anniversary shk

    New blast near Israeli embassy in Denmark on October 7 massacre anniversary

    Victims' families break down in tears at Nova festival site to mark one year of October 7 massacres (WATCH) shk

    Victims' families break down in tears at Nova festival site to mark one year of October 7 massacre (WATCH)

    Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for microRNA discovery dmn

    Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for microRNA discovery

    Pakistan SHOCKER Girl poisons 13 members of lover's family for denying marriage proposal vkp

    Pakistan SHOCKER! Girl poisons 13 members of lover's family for denying marriage proposal

    What is the Baloch Liberation Army, the group behind the deadly attacks in Pakistan? gcw

    What is the Baloch Liberation Army, the group behind the deadly attacks in Pakistan?

    Recent Stories

    'Jigra' song OUT: Vedang Raina sings title track which will impress you in every way! (WATCH) RKK

    'Jigra' song OUT: Vedang Raina sings title track which will impress you in every way! (WATCH)

    Karnataka Cloudburst in Udupi leaves over 10 houses flooded vkp

    Karnataka: Cloudburst in Udupi leaves over 10 houses flooded

    Garlic Secrets: 5 Incredible health benefits of consuming it on an empty stomach NTI

    Garlic Secrets: 5 Incredible health benefits of consuming it on an empty stomach

    7 Amazing Fruits for Heart Health to Prevent Heart Attacks anr

    7 Amazing Fruits for Heart Health: Prevent Heart Attacks

    Alia Bhatt reveals THIS was the first song her daughter Raha saw! RKK

    Alia Bhatt reveals THIS was the first song her daughter Raha saw!

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon