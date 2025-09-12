A Ukrainian drone attack hit Russia's Primorsk oil port and Smolensk nuclear plant, halting oil loadings and raising global concerns. Russia destroyed 221 drones overnight amid the ongoing war. The attack highlights rising tensions and energy risks.

A Ukrainian drone attack hit Russia’s Primorsk port, the country’s largest oil terminal, causing a major disruption in operations. The attack, which took place overnight, reportedly led to the suspension of oil loadings for the first time, according to industry sources and Ukraine’s military. The Ukrainian security agency, SBU, confirmed it targeted the Primorsk port with drones. The attack caused fires on two vessels, Kusto and Cai Yun, both Aframax oil tankers registered in the Seychelles. The fire at the port forced the suspension of loading operations, though it remained unclear if the activities had resumed at the time.

The local governor, Aleksandr Drozdenko, said a fire broke out on a vessel and a pumping station. However, officials quickly brought the fire under control and reported no risk of oil spills.

Ukraine intensifies drone strikes on Russia’s energy sites As part of its strategy, Ukraine has increased drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. These attacks aim to pressure Russia into peace talks and reduce its revenue by limiting oil exports.

Ukraine’s General Staff spokesperson declined to immediately confirm the Primorsk strike, stating they did not have immediate information on it.

Russia intercepts hundreds of Ukrainian drones

Russia’s military said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 221 Ukrainian drones during one of Kyiv’s largest overnight attacks. Nine of these drones flew over the Moscow region, according to the Russian defense ministry.

Russia’s nuclear agency, Rosatom, reported that one drone attack targeted the Smolensk nuclear power plant, located around 300 kilometers west of Moscow.

Drone targeted Smolensk nuclear power plant

According to Rosatom, a Ukrainian combat drone was neutralized near the third power unit of the Smolensk nuclear power plant at around 4 am. Some debris shattered windows, but there were no injuries or significant damage. Radiation levels remained stable, and the plant continued its operations as usual.

Both Ukraine and Russia have frequently accused each other of targeting nuclear sites during the war. This has raised concerns internationally, including warnings from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Russia captured the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant during its invasion in February 2022 but withdrew a month later. Moscow still holds the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the largest nuclear facility in Europe.

Tensions rise after Poland accuses Russia of drone raid

Earlier this week, Poland, which borders Ukraine, accused Russia of launching a drone raid on its territory. Russia denied these claims, stating there was no evidence proving that the drones were Russian.

Impact on global energy markets The attack on Primorsk port is significant because it is a major hub for Russian oil exports, especially through the Baltic Sea. This could affect global oil supply and push prices higher.

Ongoing war and its consequences

These recent attacks are part of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which began in February 2022. Both countries continue to suffer from economic losses, civilian casualties, and destruction of infrastructure.

The drone attacks by Ukraine are seen as a way to push back against Russia’s invasion and weaken its economic strength. However, they also increase the risk of nuclear accidents and global energy crises.

(With AFP inputs)