Voting for Russia's State Duma elections is underway, with Ambassador Denis Alipov casting his ballot in New Delhi. Five polling stations have been set up across India to facilitate voting for Russian citizens, including in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Voting for Russia’s State Duma elections is currently underway, with Russian citizens across the world exercising their electoral duty by casting their ballots at Russian diplomatic missions and designated polling stations.

Voting Underway in India

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov also cast his ballot on Sunday in the national capital as polling stations opened across the country to facilitate voting for Russian citizens. Alipov inaugurated the polling station at the Trade Representation of Russia in India in New Delhi and said five polling stations had been established across the country to facilitate voting by Russian citizens.

Besides Delhi, polling facilities have been set up in Kolkata in eastern India, Mumbai in the west, Chennai in the south and Goa. Russian citizens associated with the Kudankulam nuclear power plant have also participated in voting, according to Alipov.

"We have just opened the polling station in Delhi at the parliamentary elections, the elections to the State of Duma of the Russian Federation, which is the Russian Parliament. You can see we have 11 parties participating in the elections. There is a polling station in Delhi but also at other places across India. Five in total in the east of India, in Kolkata; in the west in Mumbai; in the south in Chennai; and also in Goa. And some of the voters have already voted at such places as the nuclear power plant, Kudankulam, where we have a substantial number of Russian citizens," he said.

The ambassador said Indian authorities had extended assistance in facilitating the polling process and maintaining security at the voting locations. "The Indian authorities have been helpful in organising and providing assistance to maintain order and security at the polling stations," he added.

Putin Urges Participation Amid Three-Day Polls

The three-day voting process for the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, is being held from September 18 to 20. Russian citizens living or staying abroad have also been participating in the elections at designated polling stations. Russian President Vladimir Putin cast his ballot online in the election on Friday, while Russian citizens abroad continued to vote at diplomatic missions and other designated locations.

In a televised address ahead of the elections, Putin urged Russian citizens to exercise their constitutional right to vote and described participation in the elections as a responsibility and contribution to the country's future. "The voting will take place over three days, on September 18, 19 and 20," Putin said in his address, urging citizens to make a "thought-out and responsible decision".

First Election Since Ukraine Operation

The 2026 parliamentary election is the first State Duma election since Russia launched its full-scale military operation in Ukraine in 2022. The election is being held alongside elections for legislative assemblies, governors in several regions and municipal bodies.

Putin, in his address, said the elections were taking place as Russia continued its military operation and highlighted the participation of residents of territories that Moscow refers to as Donbass and Novorossiya.

"I firmly believe that our soldiers and officers involved in this challenging work at the frontline will be among active voters. Their courage and loyalty to the Fatherland are exemplary for the entire nation," Putin said. He also called on citizens to participate in the vote, saying that every ballot would help determine the political forces representing people in the federal Parliament, regional legislatures and local government.

Global Polling Efforts

The Russian authorities have also facilitated voting for citizens overseas. According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, polling has been conducted on Saturday at diplomatic missions and other locations in countries including China, Iraq, Yemen and Libya.

Voting abroad began on Friday at a number of Russian diplomatic missions, with Russian citizens in countries including Cyprus, Thailand, Kuwait and Bahrain also participating.

In India, the establishment of five polling stations is aimed at allowing Russian citizens living or staying in different parts of the country to participate in the election. The polling in India is taking place against the broader backdrop of Russia's nationwide parliamentary elections, with voters choosing representatives to the State Duma as part of a wider electoral cycle.

With polling continuing through September 20, Russian citizens in India and elsewhere overseas are being provided opportunities to cast their ballots as the country elects its next State Duma. (ANI)