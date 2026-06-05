Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready to cooperate with India on the Sukhoi 57 (Su-57) fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft programme, offering to both supply and jointly develop the advanced platform with New Delhi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Moscow remains ready to cooperate with India on the Sukhoi 57 (Su-57) fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft programme - in both supplying and developing it thus further deepening the defence cooperation between the two countries. He made the remarks while speaking to global media on the sidelines of the St Petersburg Economic Forum on Thursday (local time).

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Russia ready for Su-57 cooperation

Putin said, "As far as the Su-57 goes, at one point we proposed to our Indian friends to work together on this technology." Describing the aircraft as a leading platform in modern aviation, he added, "It's fifth-generation technology- I think it's the best in the world as of now."

"But back then, our Indian friends said: 'Go ahead on your own, and then we will see - maybe we'll join'...The aircraft could have been our joint project. We built it independently, but we are ready to work with India in this field - to supply this aircraft and to keep developing it. We don't have any issues with it, any limitations. The same goes for air defence systems."

Putin lauds India's independent foreign policy

Putin also praised India as a "great country" and defended New Delhi's independent foreign policy, while taking a dig at the attempts by the United States to pressure India over its cooperation with Russia, saying such moves are "detrimental" to bilateral and international relations.

He also spoke on how New Delhi and Moscow enjoy a special privileged strategic partnership. "That is how I characterise this relationship. It did not occur yesterday or one or five years ago. This is something we have been working on for decades. Back in 1947, when the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations with the Indian Republic, we have been doing everything to support the establishment of a new State, a new independent state. I'm glad to say that thanks to the hard work and the talent of the Indian people, India has made great and important achievements in its development," the Russian President said. (ANI)