Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia's Mi-8T helicopter goes missing: Football union director, wife among 22 onboard, search ops underway

    Arseniy Zamyatin, the Financial Director of the Russian Football Union, and his wife, Polina, are presumed missing following the disappearance of a Mi-8T helicopter in the remote Kamchatka Peninsula.

    Russia Mi8T helicopter goes missing: Football union director, wife among 22 onboard, search ops underway snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 4:06 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    Arseniy Zamyatin, the Financial Director of the Russian Football Union, and his wife, Polina, are presumed missing following the disappearance of a Mi-8T helicopter in the remote Kamchatka Peninsula. The helicopter vanished from radar shortly after takeoff near the Vachkazhets volcano, while en route to Nikolaevka village.

    The Mi-8T helicopter, operated by the company “Vityaz-Aero,” was carrying three crew members and 19 passengers when it disappeared from radar under challenging weather conditions. The aircraft was reported missing approximately 25 kilometers from its destination in Nikolaevka village, according to RIA Novosti.

    The search and rescue operations have been severely hampered by dense fog, strong winds, and darkness. Despite the efforts of local emergency services, the helicopter has not yet been located. Rescue teams reached the vicinity of the Vachkazhets volcano at 6:37 a.m. local time, deploying four pieces of equipment in their search. The team of five rescuers is currently combing the area, hoping to find any sign of the missing helicopter.

    The helicopter, a Mi-8T model, took off from a base near the Vachkazhets volcano but failed to arrive at its scheduled destination. The Mi-8T, a two-engine helicopter originally designed in the 1960s, is widely used in Russia but has seen an increase in fatal accidents in recent years. Earlier this month, another Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia’s Far East region, carrying 16 people.

    The Vachkazhets volcano, located west of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky city, is part of the Uzhno-Bystrinsky mountain range. Although the volcano is classified as "extinct," it has a history of powerful eruptions that shaped the region's landscape. The volcano's eruptions in ancient times divided the mountain range into three parts: Poperechnaya mountain, Vachkazhtsy mountain, and Vachkazhets mountain. The Kamchatka Peninsula, known for its volcanic activity, houses approximately 160 volcanoes, with 29 still active today.

    The disappearance of the Mi-8T helicopter, along with its high-profile passengers, has drawn significant attention. The ongoing search operation continues to face difficulties due to adverse weather conditions, and authorities remain hopeful for a breakthrough in locating the missing aircraft.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Russian helicopter with 22 on board goes missing in Kamchatka region, search underway snt

    Russian helicopter with 22 on board goes missing in Kamchatka region, search underway

    47 Indians rescued from cyber-scam centres in Laos' Golden Triangle SEZ, total victims freed reaches 635 snt

    47 Indians rescued from cyber-scam centres in Laos' Golden Triangle SEZ, total victims freed reaches 635

    Man storms press area at Donald Trump rally in Johnstown, subdued with taser amid security concerns (WATCH) snt

    Man storms press area at Donald Trump rally in Johnstown, subdued with taser amid security concerns (WATCH)

    Gaza War: Top Hamas leader Khaled Mashal urges resumption of suicide bombings against Israel (WATCH) snt

    Gaza War: Top Hamas leader Khaled Mashal urges resumption of suicide bombings against Israel (WATCH)

    Italy risks being laughing stock of the world PM Meloni's fiery rant on migrant crisis goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Italy risks being laughing stock of the world': PM Meloni's fiery rant on migrant crisis goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    "I've not fled anywhere...": Actor Mohanlal breaks silence on AMMA resignation and Hema Committee report dmn

    "I've not fled anywhere...": Actor Mohanlal breaks silence on AMMA resignation and Hema Committee report

    Pooja Bedi grills Salman Khan on his signature shirtless style; You won't believe his epic response RTM

    Pooja Bedi grills Salman Khan on his signature shirtless style; You won't believe his epic response

    Thats Indian Army for you Retired Major General Mandip Singh's post celebrating forces' unity wins hearts snt

    'That's Indian Army for you': Retired Major General Mandip Singh's post celebrating forces' unity wins hearts

    What will happen if you drink aloe vera juice daily? RTM

    What will happen if you drink aloe vera juice daily?

    7 most dangerous creatures on Earth: Are humans included too? vkp

    7 most dangerous creatures on Earth: Are humans included too?

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon