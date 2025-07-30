07:15 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: At a glance: Russian earthquake triggers tsunami warnings across Pacific

A massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula triggered tsunami waves across the Pacific, affecting California, Hawaii, and Japan. The quake, among the strongest ever recorded, caused no reported casualties, according to the Kremlin. A 1.09m (3.6ft) wave was recorded in Crescent City, California, with wave activity continuing along the coast.

Tsunami warnings have been downgraded in Russia, Hawaii, the Philippines, and Japan, though advisories remain in place. French Polynesia issued a warning for a 4m wave expected to hit Nuku Hiva after 01:00 local time. In Japan, sirens woke thousands along the Pacific coast. A tourist in Hawaii described the experience as "super nerve-wracking," while a Maui resident planned to sleep in a truck for safety.

Experts suggest the quake may be linked to a disappearing tectonic plate, a rare geological event capable of triggering powerful tsunamis.

This LIVE Blog has ended. Stay tuned for more updates.

07:09 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: Island nations in South Pacific downgrade warnings

Several island nations across the South Pacific have downgraded or cancelled their tsunami alerts following earlier warnings triggered by seismic activity.

Tonga announced that its tsunami alert has been officially cancelled, stating that “the potential threat to all island groups has passed.” Authorities confirmed that the current threat level has been assessed as “low.”

In Fiji, the government declared an "all clear," confirming that its tsunami watch advisory has also been lifted. “Communities may now resume normal activities,” officials said, while still urging the public to “remain alert” and continue monitoring official updates.

The Cook Islands likewise called off its tsunami advisory, stating that there is “no longer a tsunami threat” and adding that “no significant impacts have been reported” across the islands.

However, Samoa remains cautious. The country’s Disaster Management Office said on social media that its tsunami watch is still active. 

05:51 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: Volcano in Russia starts erupting

The Klyuchevskoy volcano on the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia’s far east has started erupting after Wednesday’s powerful earthquake in the Pacific, Russian state news agency RIA reported, according to Reuters.

The massive quake struck on Wednesday morning in Russia, generating a tsunami of up to 4 metres (13ft) on the country’s east coast, damaging buildings and prompting evacuation warnings in the region and across most of Japan’s east coast, officials said.

05:47 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: Japan downgrades tsunami warnings

The Japanese meteorological agency has removed all tsunami warnings, downgrading them to advisories.

Now, the whole of Japan has either tsunami advisories or forecasts in place.

05:22 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: No impact on nuclear power plants along Pacific coast - UN nuclear watchdog

Initial reports indicate there has been "no safety impact for nuclear power plants along the Pacific coast," the UN's nuclear watchdog says.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says it is in contact with Japanese national authorities about the earthquake and resulting tsunami.

Authorities were on high alert due to the earthquake, with workers at the

05:07 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: Russia lifts tsunami warning for far east region

Authorities in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula said Wednesday a tsunami warning had been lifted, more than 11 hours after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake near the region's coast prompted evacuations.

"Dear residents and visitors to the Kamchatka region, our colleagues from the State Emergency Situations Ministry have lifted the tsunami alert," the region's emergencies minister Sergei Lebedev said on social media.

04:55 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: Kremlin Says No Casualties As Tsunami Wreaks Havoc In Russia

The Kremlin on Wednesday said there had been no casualties and all warning systems had worked properly as tsunami waves wreaked havoc in Russia, carrying buildings and debris into the sea after a massive earthquake.

04:07 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: Warnings of 2.2m waves in French Polynesia

A tsunami warning has been issued for the Marquesas Islands in French Polynesia, with local authorities warning waves between 1.1 (3.6ft) and 2.2 metres (7.2ft) are expected in the coming hours.

The waves are expected to hit the islands of Ua Huka, Nuku Hiva, and Hiva Oa, authorities say, urging people in the area to evacuate to high-rise or refuge areas.

There is no need for evacuation for the rest of French Polynesia, though people are urged to avoid coastlines, beaches and river mouths.

03:52 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: People advised to take caution until alerts are lifted in Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency has downgraded tsunami warnings in several areas to advisories. However, warnings are still in place for parts of Hokkaido and the Tohoku region. Authorities urge people to remain cautious until all alerts are fully lifted.

03:43 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: Waves near California-Oregon border recorded above 1m published at 15:07

Waves have reached the US west coast, where waves in Crescent City, northern California, have been recorded now at 3.6ft (1.09m), according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

A warning remains in place from Cape Mendocino to the border with Oregon. In Arena Cove, the waves have nearly doubled in height from 1.6ft (0.48m) to 3ft (0.9m) in the latest update.

03:30 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: Warning, alert, advisory... what's the difference?

The US National Weather Service uses a four-tier tsunami alert system:

Warning:

Risk of dangerous coastal flooding and strong currents

Immediate action advised — move to higher ground or inland

Advisory:

Possibility of strong currents and waves dangerous to those in or near the water

Stay out of the water and away from beaches and waterways

Watch:

A distant tsunami is possible

Remain alert and ready to take action

Information Statement:

No immediate threat

Applies to very distant events or when the threat is still being assessed

03:20 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: Tsunami advisories cancelled in the Philippines

The Philippines has cancelled its tsunami advisories for several coastal communities.

The Department of Science and Technology stated that no significant sea level disturbances or destructive tsunami waves were recorded based on current data.

03:05 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: Hawaii evacuation order lifted - EMA

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said that the evacuation order had been lifted and it was safe to return to previously evacuated areas, Reuters reports.

The EMA added that there was “no report of big damage”.

02:57 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: Flights have restarted at Honolulu international airport

Flights have restarted at Honolulu international airport in Hawaii, the Hawaii transportation department said, Reuters reports.

The Hawaiian Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced that commercial harbours will also reopen.

02:52 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: 'Rapid and damaging surge' in California - warning centre

The National Tsunami Warning Center recorded the first wave in California at Arena Cove, measuring 1.6 ft (0.48 m).

In Monterey, waves reached a height of 1.4 ft (0.42 m).

In Port San Luis, the Los Angeles Weather Service reported a rapid and damaging surge, with water levels shifting from low to high tide within minutes. Residents are urged to avoid the area.

Waves have also reached San Francisco, according to the National Weather Service.

In Canada, wave activity remains minimal so far, with the highest recorded wave at 0.9 ft (0.3 m) in Winter Harbour, British Columbia.

02:34 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: What we know so far

  • A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Russia, about 78 miles (126 km) from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
  • The quake occurred at a depth of 18 km, according to the US Geological Survey.
  • It is among the strongest earthquakes ever recorded globally.
  • No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.
  • Evacuations underway by local authorities
  • A tsunami generated by the quake has begun to affect American shores, including: Hawaii’s islands, Northern California coast
  • Hawaii has downgraded tsunami warnings to an advisory and advised residents to return home with caution.
  • Tsunami alerts remain in effect for: Western US states – Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Canada’s British Columbia
  • Several countries – Ecuador, Indonesia, Peru, Colombia, and Japan
  • In Japan, nearly 2 million people have been ordered to evacuate in affected coastal areas.
  • Initial waves in Japan have been relatively small, but authorities warn they could grow up to 3 meters (9.8 feet).
02:32 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: People in Hawaii can return home after tsunami warning downgraded

The tsunami warning covering Hawaii has been downgraded to an advisory level, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says,

This means there is the potential of strong waves, minor flooding and strong currents, but that a major tsunami is not expected to hit. Those evacuated may return home, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency director Stephen Logan says.

People are advised to drive slow and be safe, while watching for flooding in some areas.

02:22 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: Tsunami advisory in effect for Canada's British Columbia

A tsunami advisory has been issued for most coastal areas of British Columbia, Canada's most western province.

Residents are advised to avoid the ocean, follow official instructions and and wait for the all clear.

02:21 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: CCTV footage of the moment when earthquake magnitude 8.8 struck Russia

 

02:15 PM (IST) Jul 30

Russia Earthquake, Pacific Tsunami HIGHLIGHTS: Tsunami reaches shores of California, weather service says

The tsunami has reached the coast of California, according to the US National Weather Service.

It's showing up in Arena Cove and Monterey in the north of the state, making its way further down, the service adds.