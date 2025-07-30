A massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula triggered tsunami waves across the Pacific, affecting California, Hawaii, and Japan. The quake, among the strongest ever recorded, caused no reported casualties, according to the Kremlin. A 1.09m (3.6ft) wave was recorded in Crescent City, California, with wave activity continuing along the coast.

Tsunami warnings have been downgraded in Russia, Hawaii, the Philippines, and Japan, though advisories remain in place. French Polynesia issued a warning for a 4m wave expected to hit Nuku Hiva after 01:00 local time. In Japan, sirens woke thousands along the Pacific coast. A tourist in Hawaii described the experience as "super nerve-wracking," while a Maui resident planned to sleep in a truck for safety.

Experts suggest the quake may be linked to a disappearing tectonic plate, a rare geological event capable of triggering powerful tsunamis.

This LIVE Blog has ended. Stay tuned for more updates.