At the Munich Security Conference, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the enduring US-Europe partnership, stating a preference to cooperate with allies but also calling for them to assume greater responsibility for their own defense.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday began his address at the Munich Security Conference by highlighting the longstanding partnership between the United States and Europe, describing it as a bond that has helped confront some of the most significant global challenges. Highlighting Washington's preference for cooperation, Rubio remarked, "While we are prepared, if necessary, to do this alone, it is our preference and it is our hope to do this with you, our friends here in Europe."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Emphasising unity, he stated, "We belong together," pointing to the enduring transatlantic relationship that has faced heightened pressures during President Donald Trump's second term. Rubio noted that American engagement can at times appear "direct and urgent in our council," while stressing that the Trump administration remains committed to the alliance.

A Shift in Tone

Observers contrasted the tenor of Rubio's speech with comments delivered at the same forum last year by US Vice President JD Vance, which had drawn attention for their criticism of Europe's reliance on US support. Vance's earlier remarks continued to resonate among attendees as Rubio's address received intermittent applause.

Call to Reform Global Institutions

During the speech, Rubio also underscored the administration's belief that global institutions shaped by the previous world order must be "reformed" and "rebuilt," reflecting shifts in US foreign policy priorities. While reaffirming the historic significance of the alliance, Rubio outlined expectations for what he described as recalibrated cooperation.

Recalibrating Cooperation and Defense

"We want allies who can defend themselves so no adversaries will feel inclined to challenge our collective strength," Rubio said today. The Trump administration has repeatedly called on European partners to assume greater responsibility for regional security. Reinforcing this position, Rubio added, "We want allies who are proud of their culture, their heritage ... and together with us are willing and able to defend it. For we in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West's managed decline. We do not seek to separate, but to revitalize an old friendship."