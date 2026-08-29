Amid controversy, a spokesperson for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'Universal Oneness Celebrations' in New York invited all, stating differences shouldn't prevent unity. The event faces opposition from NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and USCIRF.

Amid controversy surrounding Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'Universal Oneness Celebrations' in New York, spokesperson for the event Priya S on Saturday invited people from all sections of society to attend the programme, saying that differences should not prevent people from coming together.

Bhagwat is scheduled to address an audience today (local time) at the Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden during a programme titled 'Universal Oneness Celebrations'.

Speaking to ANI, Universal Oneness Celebrations spokesperson Priya S described the gathering as a cultural, community and interfaith event, and said it would bring together people from different walks of life. "This is a cultural and community event where we are going to have people from all walks of life. It is an interfaith event, so while a section of people may oppose, we are extending a hand to say that the world is one big family. After this event, people are going to understand why this is important. We may have our differences, but we can still come together and walk together," she said.

Mohan Bhagwat arrived in New York on Tuesday for a three-nation outreach visit spanning the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, marking the centenary year of the organisation. The gathering is organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum and features a cultural segment consisting of artistic performances, music and creative presentations.

Controversy and Opposition

However, the controversy erupted when New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday stated that it was "incredibly troubling" to witness the growth of an ideological movement defined by what he termed an "exclusionary vision". While voicing his strong disapproval of the gathering, the mayor noted that municipal authorities likely lacked the legal authority to halt a privately organised function.

Hindu American Foundation's Stance

A community advisory was also issued by the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), a domestic non-profit advocacy organisation, cautioning participants to steer clear of altercations with demonstrators gathered outside the venue. Conversely, the HAF has formally called upon Mayor Mamdani to fulfil his official obligations by ensuring the physical security and civil liberties of all citizens attending the event at Madison Square Garden.

US Rights Body's Criticism and India's Rebuttal

Echoing the sentiments of their report in March, the US rights body-the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) once again released a provocative statement alleging that religious freedom was deteriorating in India and that the US must consider sanctions against RSS.

India had condemned the call given by USCIRF to bar meetings of the RSS Chief in the US, calling the rights body "biased" and saying it lacks credibility. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a media briefing, said that the commission has repeatedly made incorrect and provocative statements about India and that such statements should be ignored. (ANI)