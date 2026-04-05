Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Vice President Dol Prasad Aryal has been elected unanimously as the Speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives. He was the sole nominee and becomes the first non-communist to hold the post in 18 years.

Rastriya Swatantra Party Vice President Dol Prasad Aryal has been elected as the house speaker unanimously.

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A formal announcement of Aryal being elected to the post was made on Sunday morning's parliamentary meeting after he emerged as the sole nominee for the post.

"Pursuant to Rule 89 of the House of Representatives Rule 7's sub-rule 3, I hereby declare that the Honourable Dol Prasad Aryal has been elected unopposed to the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives," senior-most member Arjun Narsingha KC announced.

Aryal's candidacy, filed on Friday, was backed by RSP chair Rabi Lamichhane and supported by ministers Swarnim Wagle, Sobita Gautam and Sunil Lamsal.

A Historic Appointment and Humble Beginnings

Aryal, who was elected from Kathmandu-9 in the 2026 general elections, becomes the 10th Speaker of the lower house and the first non-communist to hold the position in 18 years. He was born in Maidi, Dhading, in 1974. In 1992, he came to Kathmandu in search of work and began his journey as a labourer in a restaurant. Over time, his career progressed as he became a tourist guide. He later lived in Japan for work and studies, gaining valuable experience both in Nepal and abroad.

Rapid Political Ascent

Aryal's interests have spanned education, tourism, and business. When the RSP was formed in 2079 BS, he became active in politics. Within three and a half years of becoming a founding central member of the RSP, Aryal was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, a position considered the fourth highest in the state. He has also served as the Acting Chair of the party while holding the post of vice president, taking on the responsibility during a period of party crisis as assigned by Chair Rabi Lamichhane.

Previous Roles and Reputation

Previously, Aryal served twice as Minister of Labour, Employment, and Social Security. Known as a calm and composed leader within the RSP, Aryal has won two consecutive elections from Kathmandu-9 with overwhelming support.

Having served as Vice Chair of a party with nearly a two-thirds majority, he now holds the impartial and prestigious role of Speaker of Parliament. (ANI)