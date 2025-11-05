The Indian Embassy in Riyadh celebrated the Bhagavad Gita's teachings with 'Gita Mahotsav - A Musical,' the grand finale of Pravasi Parichay Cultural Week 2025. The event featured performances and a message from MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh.

The Embassy of India in Riyadh hosted 'Gita Mahotsav - A Musical' on Monday, celebrating the timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and India's rich cultural heritage. The event marked the grand finale of the Pravasi Parichay Cultural Week 2025.

The musical opened with a congratulatory video message from Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who lauded the Indian community in Saudi Arabia for preserving and promoting India's cultural spirit abroad.

A Star-Studded Cultural Evening

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The grand finale of Pravasi Parichay Cultural Week concluded with a magnificent Gita Mahotsav, celebrating the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita and India's rich cultural heritage. The event featured soulful performances, spiritual reflections, and a spirit of unity." https://x.com/IndianEmbRiyadh/status/1985464464167338270 The post added that Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh shared an inspiring message for the Indian community, while the event was graced by Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Pratibha Prahlad, a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer.

Highlight: Vaidehi Nritha Vidyalayam's Performance

A highlight of the evening was a special dance and musical performance by the female students of Vaidehi Nritha Vidyalayam, Riyadh, who brought to life the message of the Bhagavad Gita through expressive art and movement.

Ambassador Highlights Universal Values of Gita

India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, said the Gita Mahotsav aimed to highlight the deep cultural and spiritual ties that connect the Indian diaspora with India's civilizational heritage. He added that the festival embodies the universal values of harmony, duty, and selfless action, which are the core teachings of the Gita.

Khan also noted that the Riyadh celebration resonates with the spirit of the International Gita Mahotsav, which will be held later this month in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Pravasi Parichay Series Concludes Successfully

The Pravasi Parichay series, launched by the Indian Embassy in 2023, showcases India's vibrant cultural traditions through the active participation of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Khan felicitated all sponsors and organisers for their contributions in making the Pravasi Parichay Cultural Week a grand success. (ANI)