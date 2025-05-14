The ‘Republic of Balochistan announced’ began trending on social media after Baloch leaders, including activist Mir Yar Baloch, declared Balochistan’s independence from Pakistan.

The ‘Republic of Balochistan announced’ began trending on social media after Baloch leaders, including activist Mir Yar Baloch, declared Balochistan’s independence from Pakistan. The announcement came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following recent cross-border military operations in the wake of Operation Sindoor. Mir Yar Baloch, a known writer and advocate for Baloch rights, issued the declaration through a series of posts on platform X.

He urged the Indian government to allow a Baloch embassy in New Delhi and called on the United Nations to send peacekeeping forces to Balochistan while asking the Pakistani army to withdraw from the region.

The announcement followed India’s Operation Sindoor on May 7, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

“We have claimed our independence”

Mir Yar Baloch claimed that Baloch freedom fighters had attacked Pakistan’s gas fields in Dera Bugti, an area with more than 100 gas wells.

In one of his posts, he said, “A possible announcement soon should be done as the collapse of the terrorist Pakistan is near. We have claimed our independence and we request India to allow Balochistan's official office, and embassy in Delhi.”

He also made an appeal to the international community. "We also ask the United Nations to recognise the independence of the Democratic Republic of Balochistan and call a meeting of all UN members to lend your support for recognition."

"There must be a release of billions of funds for currency, and passport printing," he added.

BLA claims attack on Pakistani military

A video also surfaced online showing a utility vehicle carrying Pakistani military personnel being destroyed. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the blast and said 14 Pakistani soldiers were killed.

BLA also claimed responsibility for seven coordinated attacks across several districts in Pakistan. The rebel group stated that these attacks were part of a campaign named 'Operation Herof 2.0', which involved a total of 78 operations conducted at 58 locations.

In a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the group called the operations as a continuation of their resistance aimed to end what they describe as the "occupation" of Balochistan by Pakistan.