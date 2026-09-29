Fugitive gangster Satinderjeet Singh, known as Goldy Brar, has been added to the FBI's 'Ten Most Wanted Fugitives' list. The FBI is offering a reward of up to USD 1 million for information leading to his arrest for his role in a crime syndicate.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added fugitive gangster Satinderjeet Singh, widely known as Goldy Brar, to its coveted 'Ten Most Wanted Fugitives' list, announcing a bounty of up to USD 1 million for information leading to his arrest.

According to a notice released by the FBI on Monday (local time), Singh is wanted for his role as the North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, which has been allegedly linked to a string of violent crimes spanning the United States and Canada.

FBI Statement and Reward Details

"The FBI has added Satinderjeet Singh to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. He is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada. A reward of up to USD 1,000,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest," the FBI said in an official statement.

The FBI detailed that the criminal syndicate has been actively involved in high-profile violent operations, including “assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.”

Federal Charges and US Presence

According to US authorities, Singh is currently based in the United States and oversees the syndicate's operations across North America.

As per the FBI’s notice, a federal arrest warrant was also issued for Singh by the United States District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles, where he has been charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Conspiracy, Conspiracy to Interfere and Attempted Interference with Commerce by Extortion, and Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.

Fugitive's Profile and Known Networks

The FBI’s wanted bulletin lists multiple aliases for the fugitive, including "Goldy Brar," Satinderjeet Singh Brar, Satinder Jeet, and Satinder Jit Singh Brar.

According to profile records released by the bureau, Singh was born in Punjab, India, and speaks both Punjabi and English.

The FBI noted that the fugitive maintains active networks and operational ties across Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as Canada, India, and Mexico.

Public Safety Warning

Issuing a public advisory, the FBI warned that Satinderjeet Singh "should be considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk." (ANI)