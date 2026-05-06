Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Gen Phan Van Giang, in New Delhi. They reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and discussed strengthening ties through maritime and industry collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Phan Van Giang in New Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting was marked by warmth and growing strategic trust, reflecting the deep-rooted Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Vietnam.

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Strengthening Defence Ties

As per a statement by the Ministry of Defence, it was noted that both leaders reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the steady progress in bilateral engagements, including high-level exchanges, training programmes, and capacity-building initiatives. They acknowledged the growing convergence in strategic interests, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

Maritime and Industry Collaboration

The discussions focused on further strengthening defence ties through enhanced maritime cooperation, expansion of defence industry collaboration, and promotion of joint research, co-development, and co-production initiatives. The two sides also emphasised the importance of regular interactions between defence forces, including port calls, joint exercises, and institutional dialogue mechanisms, the statement said.

Shared Vision for Regional Security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India's commitment to cooperate with Vietnam in line with India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region (MAHASAGAR). Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global security issues of mutual concern and underscored the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and a rule-based international order.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said that the talks focused on adding more vigour to the defence cooperation between India and Vietnam. The recent developments reflect the positive momentum in our engagement, he added. Had an excellent meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Vietnam Gen Phan Van Giang in New Delhi. India cherishes the long-standing ties with Vietnam. Our talks focussed on adding more vigour to the defence cooperation between India and Vietnam. The recent… pic.twitter.com/fVOYf2vVlV — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 6, 2026

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Vietnam to further deepen their defence partnership and explore new avenues of cooperation in the years ahead.

Joint Vision on Defence Partnership Towards 2030

In a joint statement released shortly after the meeting between PM Modi and Vietnam's President To Lam, it was highlighted how the two countries continue to deepen their engagement in the defence sector. The Joint Statement by the MEA said that the leaders reaffirmed that defence and security cooperation is a key pillar of the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They commended the effective implementation of the Joint Vision Statement on India- Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030, which continues to guide the growing defence ties between the two countries.

They agreed to further strengthen cooperation and enhance engagements in both traditional and emerging areas of defence cooperation, including defence policy dialogue, joint exercises, staff talks, joint research and co-production of new defence technologies, enhanced port calls by Naval vessels and Air force aircrafts, peacekeeping activities, information sharing, hydrography, defence exhibitions, capacity building, defence industrial cooperation, maritime security, maritime safety, and search and rescue operations based on mutual interest and priorities of the two countries, which will also contribute to greater stability in the wider Indo-Pacific region.

Enhancing Defence Procurement

They also decided to enhance defence systems procurement between the two countries. The leaders welcomed the steady progress in the implementation of the Defence Lines of Credit extended by India for Viet Nam, which have contributed to strengthening Viet Nam's defence capabilities and advancing bilateral defence cooperation, the statement said. (ANI)