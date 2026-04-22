On his first visit to Germany, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Indian diaspora in Berlin, lauding Germany's global prestige and the strengthening of bilateral ties based on shared democratic values and economic cooperation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, while attending the Indian community event held at the Indian Embassy in Berlin, highlighted his first visit to the country during an interaction with the Indian diaspora. He also emphasised the prestige that Germany commands in the international community.

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Addressing the gathering, Singh highlighted the significance of his visit, saying, "This marks my very first visit to Germany. I have visited the United States 7-8 times... In fact, since Trump assumed the presidency, I have visited the US twice." As the audience reacted with laughter, he responded candidly, "I fail to understand the reason behind your laughter; as for me, I am simply smiling at the pleasure of seeing all of you here."

Emphasising Germany's global standing, the Defence Minister added, "However, as far as Germany is concerned, it commands a distinct prestige and credibility within the international community." He also acknowledged the role of the Indian diaspora in Germany's development, stating, "While the native inhabitants of Germany have undoubtedly made significant contributions to this success, the Indian diaspora has also contributed to it. This reality is something that no one can deny."

Milestone in Bilateral Ties

The Defence Minister said his visit marked an important milestone in bilateral ties of India and Germany. He added, "I am here on the invitation of the Defence Minister (German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius)... I believe that this is an achievement in itself; the relations between India and Germany have gradually become stronger with time...This year, 2026, is special for us, because this year, our formal diplomatic relations with Germany have been completed for 75 years...Our relations are based on democratic values, completely based on democratic values."

He underlined that cooperation between the two countries extends beyond politics into culture and academia. " India and Germany not only share political and strategic relations, but also share their art and culture with great enthusiasm. Today, I had the opportunity to visit Humboldt University, where I went to Rabindranath Tagore's statue and got the opportunity to offer flowers," he said, adding his experience of offering flowers to Rabindranath Tagore's statue in Humboldt University.

Economic and Industrial Partnership

Referring to economic ties, Singh pointed to the depth of commercial engagement between the two countries and the role of industry in strengthening the partnership. He said, "In the last 7 decades, our relations with Germany have strengthened in every sector. Today, Germany has become the largest trading partner of India in Europe. More than 2,000 German companies are active in India... Germany's leading companies are also giving momentum to India's industrial development and Make in India. On the other hand, many Indian companies are also making a strong presence in Germany."

Diaspora as a Key Bridge

He further emphasised the importance of people-to-people connections, calling the Indian diaspora as a key bridge between the two countries. "While the door of political and diplomatic relations between Germany and India may be in the hands of the government... However, I believe that the relations between the two countries are determined by people-to-people exchanges... I believe that your (Indian diaspora) role in building this bridge is very important... The number of Indians in Germany is 3.7 lakhs. It keeps on increasing. I believe that your achievements and contributions have played an important role in the development of Germany," he added.

(ANI)