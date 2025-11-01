Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at the 12th ADMM-Plus forum, called the platform integral to India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision, emphasizing its role in transforming defence cooperation into a framework for regional peace and stability.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday described the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) as an integral part of India's Act East Policy and broader Indo-Pacific vision, highlighting its role in transforming defence cooperation into a dynamic framework for regional peace, stability, and practical collaboration.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the 12th ADMM-Plus forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the Defence Minister noted that the elevation of the ASEAN-India partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022 symbolised not only the political maturity of the relationship but also a deep convergence in regional priorities.

India's Act East Policy and ASEAN Engagement

"For India, the ADMM-Plus is an integral part of its 'Act East Policy' and broader Indo-Pacific vision. While India's engagement with ASEAN predates this, this mechanism has provided a structured platform for defence cooperation, further strengthening our diplomatic and economic aspects," Singh said while addressing the meeting.

"In 2022, when the ASEAN-India partnership was elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership status, it was not only a symbol of political maturity but also a testament to the deep convergence in regional priorities," he added.

Introduced in 1992, the Look East policy focused primarily on economic ties with Southeast Asia. With the changing dynamics of the world, PM Modi introduced a new vigour in India's foreign policy in 2014, transforming the Look East Policy into a more dynamic Act East Policy (AEP), which emphasises more decisive action and outcomes.

ADMM-Plus: From Dialogue to Practical Cooperation

Addressing the meeting on 'Reflection on 15 years of ADMM-Plus and Charting the Way Forward', the Defence Minister recalled India's active participation in several Experts' Working Groups, hosting of field exercises, and contribution to developing common operational standards.

Singh said ADMM-Plus has helped align India's initiatives with ASEAN's strategic outlook, making India's engagements "complementary, not competitive".

"India sees its role in defence cooperation with ASEAN and other countries as contributing to regional peace, stability and capacity development," he said.

Reflecting on the forum's evolution since its launch in 2010, Singh stated, "Over the past decade and a half, this forum has continuously evolved. Beyond being a dialogue platform, it has now become a dynamic framework for practical defence cooperation."

He underlined the importance of Malaysia's 2025 Chairmanship theme for the ASEAN Summit--"Inclusivity and Sustainability"--noting, "Inclusivity in security means that all countries, regardless of their size or capacity, become equal partners in building regional order and benefit from it. Sustainability means creating security architectures that are resilient to shocks, adapt to new challenges, and are based on long-term cooperation rather than short-term alignment."

About the ADMM-Plus Framework

The ADMM serves as the highest defence consultative and cooperative mechanism within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN member states, which includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam, and its eight Dialogue Partners - India, the US, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand - to strengthen security and defence cooperation.

India became a dialogue partner of ASEAN in 1992, and the inaugural ADMM-Plus meeting was convened in Hanoi, Vietnam, in October 2010.

Since 2017, the ADMM-Plus has been held annually to bolster defence cooperation among ASEAN and its partner countries.

Under the current ADMM-Plus framework, India serves as the co-chair of the Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism alongside Malaysia for the cycle 2024-2027. (ANI)