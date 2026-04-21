Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received military honours in Berlin on a 3-day visit to Germany. Escorted by fighter jets, he will hold talks with Boris Pistorius to boost defence cooperation, including industrial collaboration and new tech.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday was accorded military honours upon his arrival in Berlin from Munich as part of his three-day official visit to Germany aimed at further strengthening the strategic defence partnership between the two countries.

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According to a post on X by the Office of the Defence Minister, Singh was flown in a special German Air Force aircraft during his journey from Munich to Berlin. The aircraft was escorted by fighter jets, underscoring the significance of the visit and the high-level reception extended to the Defence Minister.

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh reached Berlin today on a three-day visit to Germany. He was flown in a Special German Airforce Aircraft, escorted by Fighter jets during his flight from Munich to Berlin and accorded military honours on his arrival in Berlin," Office of Defence Minister stated in the post. https://x.com/DefenceMinIndia/status/2046513570448568446

Earlier, Rajnath Singh arrived in Munich to commence his official visit to the country. In a post on X, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence confirmed the arrival, stating, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh arrived in Munich, Germany today on an official visit from April 21-23. During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with German Defence Minister Mr Boris Pistorius and other senior leaders to further strengthen India-Germany defence cooperation."

Visit Agenda and Key Objectives

According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake an official visit to Germany from April 21 to 23, 2026, aimed at further strengthening the strategic defence partnership between the two countries. During the visit, Singh is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius and other senior leaders of the German government. The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing defence industrial collaboration, strengthening military-to-military engagements, and exploring cooperation in emerging domains such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and drone technologies.

Key Agreements on the Anvil

According to the release, key agreements are likely to be signed during the visit, including a Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and an implementing arrangement for cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations training. These initiatives are expected to provide a structured framework for expanding bilateral defence ties.

Focus on Defence Industrial Collaboration

The visit will also serve as an opportunity to review ongoing defence cooperation projects and identify new avenues for collaboration between the defence industries of both nations. Singh is expected to engage with leading representatives of the German defence sector to promote joint development and co-production under India's "Make in India" initiative.

Deepening India-Germany Strategic Partnership

This marks the first visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Germany in seven years. Meanwhile, Pistorius had visited India in June 2023, where he held extensive discussions with Singh on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

India and Germany share a strong and multifaceted strategic partnership, rooted in democratic values, the rule of law, and a shared commitment to a rules-based international order. Defence and security cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of this relationship in recent years.

The visit is expected to further deepen bilateral ties and contribute to regional and global peace, stability, and prosperity. (ANI)

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