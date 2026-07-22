India joined Quad partners in Manila to advocate for Indo-Pacific peace and reaffirm support for ASEAN unity amid Chinese military activities. The ministers discussed security, technology, and bolstering cooperation for a free and open region.

India joined its Quad partners on Wednesday in advocating for peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific while reiterating "unwavering support" for "ASEAN unity and centrality" amid growing Chinese military muscle-flexing in the South China Sea. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi convened for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila, following their previous interaction in New Delhi in late May.

In a joint statement issued after the deliberations, the Quad reiterated its commitment to reinforcing a free and open Indo-Pacific, highlighting ASEAN's critical role in regional governance. "We are deeply invested in the region's success and in cooperating with ASEAN and its member states," the foreign ministers stated. The ministers evaluated regional challenges and explored avenues to bolster practical implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), focusing on maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity and security, critical and emerging technologies, along with humanitarian assistance and emergency response. "We are united in our conviction that peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain underpin the security and prosperity of the region," the joint statement noted.

Ministers' Perspectives on Regional Dynamics

Taking to social media, Jaishankar said the Quad ministers reviewed "the Indo-Pacific landscape and discussed recent developments." "Followed up on the outcomes of the recent New Delhi meeting. Committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific with a recognition of ASEAN centrality," Jaishankar said.

Rubio emphasised that the Manila gathering reinforced how robust cooperation remains "vital to supporting ASEAN's own priority and centrality in the region." "The United States, India, Australia, and Japan share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific grounded in the rule of law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Rubio stated, adding, "The Quad remains a priority, and we will meet again later this year."

An official readout from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the ministers confirmed the grouping will drive "concrete cooperation" to advance a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" across priority areas, including critical technologies and disaster relief. Motegi underscored the importance of convening shortly after their May session, describing it as a strong signal of the Quad's dedication to regional progress.

According to the Japanese statement, the ministers held candid exchanges and "aligned" their perspectives on regional dynamics across the Indo-Pacific and West Asia, including developments in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

During the session, Motegi voiced strong opposition to "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion and grave concerns over export restrictions, including on critical minerals, and emphasised the commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea."

The Japanese statement added that the four foreign ministers "expressed that they look forward to the convening of the next Quad Leaders' Summit and foreign ministers' meeting" later this year. (ANI)