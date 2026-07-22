Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held talks with Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez to deepen maritime cooperation, identifying logistics, shipping, security, and digital transformation as key pillars of the partnership.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal held bilateral talks with Panama's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez, to deepen maritime cooperation between the two countries, with both sides identifying logistics, shipping, maritime security, skill development and digital transformation as the key pillars of an expanded strategic partnership.

"India and Panama are natural maritime partners. By combining Panama's strategic logistics strengths with India's growing maritime capabilities, we can build resilient supply chains, strengthen global connectivity and create new opportunities for trade, investment, innovation and sustainable growth. Our shared vision is to transform this partnership into one of the key pillars of India's engagement with Latin America and the Caribbean," said Sonowal.

The discussions reaffirmed the long-standing maritime relationship between India and Panama, dating back to the 19th century, and recognised the significant contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral ties. With India emerging as a global ports leader and Panama serving as one of the world's foremost maritime logistics hubs, both countries agreed that closer collaboration and the exchange of best practices would unlock new opportunities for trade, connectivity and investment across the Americas.

Panama's Priorities for Maritime Cooperation

During the meeting, Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez outlined four priority areas for expanding maritime cooperation between the two countries: maritime security, technical collaboration between India's Directorate General of Shipping and the Panama Maritime Authority, maritime education and skilling, and future-oriented cooperation in digital maritime transformation, including artificial intelligence, smart port logistics and maritime single-window systems.

Sonowal highlighted India's rapid transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through sustained investments in ports, shipping, inland waterways, logistics, shipbuilding, cruise tourism and green maritime initiatives. He reiterated that Panama is India's natural gateway to Central America, Latin America and the Caribbean, and stressed the need to improve shipping connectivity, deepen logistics partnerships and accelerate institutional cooperation to realise the untapped potential of bilateral trade.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's maritime sector is undergoing a transformational journey driven by world-class infrastructure, modern logistics, green shipping and digital innovation. Our vision is not merely to build ports, but to build partnerships that connect economies and create shared prosperity. Panama, with its strategic maritime strengths, is a natural partner in this journey, and together we can shape a more resilient, efficient and future-ready global maritime ecosystem," he said.

India's Proposals for Enhanced Partnership

Sonowal also proposed expediting discussions on a bilateral agreement on maritime transportation and port development, expanding cooperation in green ship recycling, strengthening seafarer welfare and skill development, and promoting collaboration in port modernisation, warehousing, digital innovation and maritime infrastructure. He invited Panama's Minister of Maritime Affairs to participate in India Maritime Week 2026 in New Delhi as both sides agreed to carry forward discussions through stronger institutional partnerships.

(ANI)