Quad leaders from the US, India, Japan, and Australia will meet in Manila, marking President Trump's first leaders-level engagement of his current term to discuss regional stability and cooperation, following the ASEAN and APEC summits.

Quad Leaders to Convene in Manila for First Trump Administration Talk

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): Leaders of the Quad grouping, comprising the United States, India, Japan and Australia, are set to hold a meeting in Manila on Tuesday, marking the first leaders' level engagement of US President Donald Trump's current term. According to the White House schedule, the meeting is slated for 6:30 pm at the Solaire Resort, preceded by a greeting and photo opportunity at 6:20 pm. The discussions are scheduled to commence at 4 pm Indian Standard Time.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the planned engagement, referring to Trump's participation in the ASEAN and APEC meetings. "The fact that President Trump will be at ASEAN as well as at APEC, and that we'll have a Quad Leaders' Meeting as well," Albanese said. He also expressed Australia's interest in reducing global conflicts, pointing to the economic repercussions of the war in Iran on countries across the region.

The White House's official itinerary has listed the engagement as the "Quad Leaders' meeting", without specifying the agenda for the discussions. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's departure statement on Monday confirmed his participation in the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit in Manila on November 17. The statement underlined the importance of India's partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), describing it as central to the country's Act East Policy. It also highlighted trade, connectivity, maritime security and technology as key areas of cooperation.

Although the White House has not outlined the agenda for Tuesday's Quad discussions, commitments made during the grouping's recent ministerial engagement indicate continued cooperation in areas including emerging technologies, critical minerals, maritime security and investment. At their meeting in Atlanta on October 31, the foreign ministers of the four countries announced their intention to extend more than USD 85 million in technical and financial assistance to improve access to trusted artificial intelligence across the Indo-Pacific. The joint statement also referred to "super intelligence", with an accompanying footnote clarifying that the term referred to artificial intelligence in Australia, India and Japan. The ministers further welcomed a USD 10 million US commitment towards developing infrastructure and facilities in India and ASEAN countries for recovering critical minerals from waste.

On maritime security, the four ministers underscored the need to maintain freedom of navigation across the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, with particular emphasis on ensuring the safe movement of commercial vessels and their crews. The joint statement also announced plans for a Quad Business Leaders' Forum and confirmed that the export credit agencies of the four countries would convene in Tokyo on November 18. These initiatives were part of the earlier ministerial commitments and were not announced as outcomes of the Manila meeting.

Following his engagements in Manila, Trump is scheduled to travel to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings. His programme on Thursday includes bilateral discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, followed by a trilateral meeting involving Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. A November 9 briefing by the Center for Strategic and International Studies described the proposed Manila gathering as the first Quad leaders' meeting of the current US administration. The previous in-person Quad summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, 2024, under the leadership of then-US President Joe Biden. The declaration issued at the summit had envisaged India hosting the next leaders' meeting in 2025 and reaffirmed, "The Quad is here to stay". (ANI)