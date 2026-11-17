PM Modi addressed the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, showcasing how the Act East Policy has expanded ties into digital, defence, and space. He advocated for regional cooperation, emphasizing that shared progress is vital for global stability.

PM Modi Highlights Vitality of Act East Policy at ASEAN-India Summit

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that New Delhi's Act East Policy has injected fresh vitality and substance into bilateral engagement with Southeast Asia, expanding ties well beyond historical and cultural links into cutting-edge domains such as digital technology, defence and space. Addressing the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, PM Modi highlighted concrete developmental milestones, connectivity upgrades and capacity-building programmes undertaken over the past decade to deepen regional integration.

"Over the past few years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN relations. Our partnership has now moved beyond shared culture and heritage, reaching new dimensions in sectors such as digital, defence and space. Since 2014, we have undertaken over 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties, launched nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects, and provided more than 10,000 scholarships for skill development. Today, the direct flights and growing tourism between India and the nine ASEAN nations are further evidence of our close ties," the Prime Minister said.

Underscoring the demographic weight of both sides, PM Modi noted that India and the Southeast Asian bloc account for nearly a quarter of humanity, urging collective action to ensure regional harmony rather than rivalry. "India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that our future is shaped not by competition, but by cooperation. We have both the capability and the resolve. Together, we can make this region a symbol of peace and stability. This is my third visit to an ASEAN country. It reflects the special importance ASEAN holds for India. We believe that India's development and ASEAN's prosperity are deeply interconnected. In the coming years, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat 2047 can play an important role in realising our shared aspirations," he stated.

Contextualising the summit against a backdrop of recurring international disruptions, the Prime Minister remarked that the global community urgently needs "peace, stability and predictability", while aligning his vision with the Philippines' 2026 chairmanship theme. "Over the last few years, the world has faced a series of consecutive crises. What the world needs most today is peace, stability and predictability. In this context, this year's theme, 'Navigating Our Future Together', holds special significance. Now, together, we must chart a new course for the future of our region. India's commitment to ASEAN's unity and centrality within this partnership is, and will remain, unwavering. I am confident that today's meeting will elevate our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights and contribute to building a secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific," PM Modi added.

Hosted by the Philippines as ASEAN Chair for 2026, the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit offers a strategic forum for leaders to review progress in implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030, and map out future avenues of collaboration. The two sides are also observing 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, ahead of commemorating 35 years of Dialogue Relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027. Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) to exchange views with regional and global counterparts on pressing strategic issues of mutual concern.