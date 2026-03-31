Amid escalating Gulf tensions, Qatar has urged restraint and dialogue, warning all parties against attacking critical energy and nuclear infrastructure. Doha stressed the need for regional consensus on maritime security and a unified Gulf stance.

Amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, Qatar has urged restraint, dialogue, and regional consensus, warning against actions that could further destabilise critical infrastructure and maritime security. In a series of statements, a spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry emphasised the urgency of de-escalation and diplomacy, highlighting the broader regional implications of ongoing hostilities. "The sooner we get to the negotiation table the better it is for the region," the spokesperson said, underlining Doha's push for immediate diplomatic engagement.

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Concerns Over Critical Infrastructure

Raising concerns over critical infrastructure, the spokesperson warned, "We are calling on all parties to refrain from attacking energy and nuclear infrastructure," signalling fears of a wider fallout if such facilities are targeted.

The remarks come amid growing apprehensions about the safety of key installations in the region, which are vital not only for national economies but also for global energy markets.

The spokesperson further noted the risks posed to essential civilian systems, stating, "The threat on Iran's desalination plants is a threat to the whole region." This comment underscores the interconnected nature of Gulf countries, where disruptions to water and energy supplies can have cascading humanitarian and economic consequences.

Maritime Security and Regional Consensus

On the question of maritime security, Qatar stressed that regional stakeholders must have a collective say in determining the future of strategic waterways. "The future of Strait of Hormuz should be decided by the entire region," the spokesperson said, referring to one of the world's most critical oil transit chokepoints.

Highlighting a broader consensus among Gulf nations, the spokesperson added, "Our understanding is that there is a unified stance in the Gulf on ending escalation." The statement suggests ongoing coordination among regional powers to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

Escalating Conflict and Shifting Alliances

Meanwhile, developments on the ground pointed to intensifying conflict dynamics. According to security sources, an airstrike struck a joint checkpoint operated by the Iraqi Army and Shi'ite Popular Mobilisation Forces southeast of Mosul, raising concerns over the expanding theatre of conflict.

In a separate development, Italy reportedly refused to allow the United States to use a military base in Sicily for Middle East operations, signalling possible divergences among Western allies on the handling of the crisis.

Amid these developments, a message attributed to Iranian President Pezeshkian praised Iraq's support, stating: "The Muslim people of Iraq stood bravely alongside Iran in this unjust war; a stance not imposed by geography, but forged by the unity of history, identity, and religious values."

"I warmly shake the hands of the sons of the Iraqi people, the officials, and the mujahideen in the land of the two rivers. We value your steadfastness and take pride in our shared covenant," the statement added.

The situation continues to evolve rapidly, with regional and global stakeholders closely monitoring developments as calls for restraint grow louder. (ANI)