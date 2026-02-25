Addressing the FSB, President Vladimir Putin called for intensified counterterrorism amid heightened tensions, citing adversaries' shift to terror tactics, sabotage of infrastructure, and alleged intentions to use 'nuclear components' or attack pipelines.

President Vladimir Putin addressed the annual board meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow. Setting out priorities for counterterrorism, border protection and national security amid heightened geopolitical tensions. The meeting was attended by FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov and senior members of the security establishment.

Speaking against what he described as an increasingly volatile global backdrop, Putin said: "Today's complex international environment, the sharp escalation of conflicts in a number of regions around the world, and the conduct of the special military operation require Federal Security Service personnel to demonstrate the utmost vigilance, discipline and concentration."

Intensified Counterterrorism a Priority

He called for intensified counterterrorism efforts, stating: "First and foremost, the fight against terrorism must be intensified. The dynamics of the key counter-terrorism indicators are clear and dictated by the current operational situation. Having failed to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield, the adversary has shifted to individual and mass terror. This includes shelling of cities, sabotage of infrastructure, and assassination attempts against representatives of state and military authorities."

Putin Warns of 'Extreme' Adversary Tactics

The president also warned of what he described as increasingly extreme tactics allegedly under consideration by Russia's opponents. "The adversaries do not shy away from any other means. Reports have already appeared in the media about their attempts - or intentions - to use even some form of nuclear component. They presumably understand how this could end," he said.

Threats to Black Sea Pipelines

Putin further cited operational information concerning potential threats to energy infrastructure in the Black Sea. "Our operational information is also reaching the media on possible plans to blow up our gas pipeline systems along the bed of the Black Sea - TurkStream and Blue Stream. They simply cannot calm down. They do not know what else to do to derail this peaceful process and attempts to achieve a settlement through diplomatic means. Everything is being done to stage some kind of provocation and to disrupt what has been achieved, cautiously speaking, on the negotiation track," he said.

In addition, he cautioned that continued escalation could have consequences. "The adversaries are searching for any method - any at all - to try to inflict defeat on Russia. In doing so, they may push themselves to a dangerous extreme and later regret it," Putin said.

FSB's Expanded Security Directives

Beyond counterterrorism, the president instructed the FSB to strengthen protection of critical infrastructure, enhance coordination with other security agencies, improve border defenses and bolster counterintelligence operations. He also emphasized safeguarding classified information, combating extremism, ensuring the security of upcoming State Duma elections, and intensifying efforts against corruption and cybercrime.

Concluding the session, Putin expressed confidence in the agency's leadership and personnel, voicing trust that the FSB would continue to address internal and external threats and ensure the country's security in what he described as a period of sustained pressure and instability.