EAM S Jaishankar and PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to the heroes of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Jaishankar reiterated India's resolve for zero-tolerance against cross-border terrorism, while other leaders remembered the jawans' sacrifice.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday paid tributes to the heroes of the Pulwama terror attack and said that their sacrifice strengthens India's resolve to pursue zero-tolerance against cross-border terrorism. In a post on X he said, "Tributes to the brave jawans who laid down their lives at Pulwama. Their sacrifice strengthens our resolve to pursue zero tolerance against cross-border terrorism." https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2022526363987775785?s=20

Leaders Pay Tribute to Pulwama Heroes

The bravehearts of the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district were remembered by many senior political leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen heroes. He said their courage continues to inspire every Indian. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage."

Earlier in the day, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid humble respects to the brave CRPF personnel. The Vice President remembered their sacrifice, saying that it is forever engraved in Indian history and will continue to inspire the nation for ages. "I pay homage to the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Their supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's memory and continues to inspire us to build a strong and secure India," he wrote.

Recalling the Deadly Attack

Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks when as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on February 14, 2019. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Aftermath and India's Response

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was caused by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency. India launched a series of counter-terror operations, including airstrikes at terror camps in Pakistan. (ANI)