The Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh staged a protest outside the UN in Geneva, demanding action on alleged enforced disappearances in Pakistan. Organizers claim over 10,000 have vanished and urged international intervention for their safe return.

A protest was staged outside the United Nations headquarters in Geneva by the Europe chapter of the Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh, drawing attention to the alleged enforced disappearances in Pakistan's Sindh province. Demonstrators urged immediate action for the recovery of those who have gone missing over the past decades.

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Coordinator Sarang Sindhi and Deputy Coordinator Saeed Sindhi spearheaded the protest. Participants displayed banners and engaged with the public to raise awareness of what they described as a long-standing human rights crisis in Sindh.

Scale of the Crisis: Thousands Allegedly Disappeared

Addressing the gathering, organisers claimed that the situation has remained dire for more than two decades, with thousands allegedly subjected to enforced disappearances. They asserted that over 10,000 individuals, many of them political workers and human rights defenders, have reportedly vanished during this period, while hundreds are still unaccounted for.

Methods of Disappearance and Impact on Families

Speakers further alleged that individuals have been picked up from streets, public spaces, vehicles, and even their homes without due legal procedure. Families, they said, are often left in prolonged uncertainty, with no official information regarding the fate of their relatives. In several cases, missing persons have later been found dead, with signs suggesting custodial abuse.

Calls for Accountability and Judicial Failures

The organisers specifically referred to cases such as Ayub Kandhro, Sohail Raza Bhatti, and Alah Wadhayo Mahar, claiming that they remain untraced. They also criticised Pakistan's judicial system, alleging that it has failed to ensure accountability or secure the recovery of the missing.

Appeal to the United Nations

Following the demonstration, the organisers submitted a memorandum to the United Nations Human Rights Council through UN officials. The document highlighted alleged human rights violations in Sindh and called for urgent international intervention to ensure the safe return of those missing.

Pledge to Continue Advocacy

Concluding the protest, participants pledged to continue highlighting the issue globally, vowing to pursue justice for affected families and keep raising their concerns at international platforms until concrete action is taken. (ANI)