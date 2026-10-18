A private jet carrying nine people made an emergency landing in Abuja, Nigeria, after its door detached midair at 3,500 feet. The Triton Aviation aircraft was heading to Lagos when the incident occurred shortly after takeoff.

A private jet carrying nine people was forced to make an emergency landing in Nigeria after one of its doors detached mid-air at an altitude of approximately 3,500 feet. The pilots issued a Mayday distress call and turned back towards Abuja airport, where emergency response teams were placed on standby. All six passengers and three crew members escaped unharmed.

The incident involved a Challenger 604 aircraft operated by Triton Aviation. The jet was travelling from Abuja to Lagos on Thursday, October 15, when the unusual incident occurred shortly after take-off from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

According to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the aircraft was around three nautical miles from the airport and climbing through 3,500 feet when the crew declared an emergency after the door separated from the fuselage.

Pilots issue Mayday as aircraft door goes missing

Air traffic controllers directed the pilots to return to Abuja, while firefighters, rescue personnel and medical teams prepared for the aircraft's arrival.

According to an incident report cited by Nigerian media, the pilots initially reported that a door had opened during the flight but were uncertain whether it remained attached to the aircraft. During the return, the crew asked air traffic controllers to visually inspect the jet. A controller attempted to examine it using binoculars, but the aircraft's position and approach angle made it difficult to confirm whether the door was still in place.

Despite the uncertainty, the pilots landed safely on Runway 22 at Abuja airport. Authorities subsequently confirmed that everyone aboard had survived without injuries.

Missing door recovered as investigation begins

The detached door was later found on farmland near Abuja. The NSIB confirmed that investigators recovered the component and secured it at the bureau's wreckage hangar for examination.

NSIB Director-General Captain Alex Badeh Jr confirmed that an investigation had been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators are examining whether mechanical failure, maintenance issues or another factor caused the door to separate. No definitive cause has been established. The investigation remains ongoing, with further updates expected as authorities examine the aircraft and the recovered door