Devotees are flocking to Tawang Monastery to view the Sacred Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha. The exposition includes historical exhibitions and will travel to Bomdila and Namsai, promoting teachings of compassion and universal brotherhood.

Devotees Flock to Tawang Monastery for Sacred Relics

A large number of devotees thronged the historic Tawang Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday to seek darshan of the Sacred Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha, with long queues witnessed at the monastery from early morning, the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) said. In a post on X, the IBC said devotees continued to gather in large numbers to pay homage to the sacred relics, reflecting the deep faith and devotion inspired by the ongoing exposition.

"At #Tawang Monastery, devotees continued to queue up in huge numbers from early morning onwards for darshan of the Sacred Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha, symbolising the deep faith and devotion inspired by the exposition," the IBC said.

Spiritual Significance and Exhibitions

The sacred exposition at Gaden Namgyal Lhatse (Tawang Monastery) has emerged as a significant spiritual occasion for devotees from Tawang and neighbouring regions of Arunachal Pradesh. According to an earlier press release, the monastery witnessed a large gathering during the first three days of the exposition, with devotees waiting in long queues to catch a glimpse of the sacred relics, offer prayers and pay homage to Lord Buddha.

The exposition has been made accessible to Buddhist monks, senior citizens and the general public, providing an opportunity to experience the spiritual significance of the relics and reconnect with Buddha's teachings of compassion, peace, wisdom and universal brotherhood.

Alongside the exposition, visitors can also explore two special exhibitions showcasing the historical and cultural legacy of Buddhism. The first exhibition, 'Unearthing the Sacred Piprahwa: The Story of the Holy Buddha Relics and Their Discovery', organised by the IBC, traces the archaeological history of the Piprahwa relics, including their discovery in 1898. The second exhibition, 'Crossroads of Dhamma: Classical Legacies, Living Art, and Anthropological Perspectives', curated by the National Museum, New Delhi, showcases the historical, artistic and cultural evolution of Buddhism.

Future Schedule of the Sacred Relics

The sacred relics, brought from the National Museum, New Delhi, were ceremonially received by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Tawang Monastery in the presence of Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Buddhist monks, religious leaders and devotees.

The exposition will continue at Tawang Monastery until November 7. Thereafter, the relics will be taken to TGL Monastery in Bomdila, where they will be open for public veneration from November 8 to 13. The exposition will subsequently move to the Golden Pagoda in Namsai from November 14 to 20, before the sacred relics return to the National Museum, New Delhi, on November 21. (ANI)