India is hosting the first SCO Civilisation Dialogue in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. PM Modi will inaugurate the event, which aims to strengthen cultural ties and celebrate shared heritage among SCO member states and dialogue partners.

Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate First SCO Civilisation Dialogue

India is hosting the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisation Dialogue in New Delhi from November 20 to 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the multilateral event this evening. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that invitations have been extended to all SCO member states, including Pakistan, as well as SCO observers and dialogue partners, positioning the dialogue as a broader regional forum within the grouping's framework.

"India is hosting the 1st SCO Civilisation Dialogue on 20-22 November 2026, in New Delhi. This is a multilateral event within the SCO framework, for which invitations have been extended to all members of the SCO, including Pakistan. Observers and Dialogue Partners of the SCO have also been invited to attend the Dialogue, which will be inaugurated this evening by the Hon’ble Prime Minister," Jaiswal stated.

Scheduled to take place at Purana Qila in the national capital, the three-day forum aims to highlight shared civilisational heritage across the SCO region, promote cross-cultural engagement, and deepen people-to-people ties. India is hosting the 1st SCO Civilization Dialogue on 20-22 November 2026, at New Delhi. This is a multilateral event within the SCO framework, for which invitations have been extended to all members of the SCO, including Pakistan. Observers and Dialogue Partners of the SCO have also been invited to attend the Dialogue, which will be inaugurated this evening by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 20, 2026

Earlier, an MEA release stated that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Forum at around 5:30 PM and also address the gathering on the occasion. The Forum will bring together participants to explore the rich and interconnected civilisational heritage of the region and strengthen cultural cooperation among SCO member countries.

The initiative builds upon the proposal made by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO, the MEA release stated. The inaugural ceremony will feature a cultural presentation titled "Civilisations in Conversation - Cultural Show", combining music, dance, visual storytelling and narration. Based on the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World Is One Family", the presentation will highlight cultural connections across India and Eurasia.

The Forum will also feature exhibitions showcasing India's archaeological, artistic and literary heritage under the title "ASTITVA – The Essence of Our Existence". The exhibition will offer an immersive account of Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1200 BCE to 1200 CE. It will include excavated remains, artefacts, architectural fragments and other significant discoveries. Another major attraction will be the "Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion - Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll", which will showcase an illustrated scroll reflecting India's rich epic and artistic traditions.

According to the MEA, four thematic sessions will be held on November 21 and 22, bringing together scholars, academics, subject experts and cultural representatives. The discussions will cover a range of themes, including cultural expressions such as music and performing arts, textiles, cuisine and traditional games; shared traditions in art and architecture; language and literary traditions, including scripts and manuscripts; and monastic trails and philosophical traditions. The Forum is envisaged as a dedicated platform under the SCO framework to encourage dialogue on shared civilisational heritage and foster greater cultural understanding and cooperation across the region.