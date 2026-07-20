President Droupadi Murmu held bilateral talks with her Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu in Chisinau during the first-ever state visit by an Indian President to Moldova, marking a historic milestone in the growing friendship between the two nations.

President Murmu Holds Productive Talks with Moldovan Counterpart

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday was recieved by President of Moldova Maia Sandu at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau and accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour upon her arrival. The Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that the two leaders held productive and forward-looking discussions covering the entire spectrum of our bilateral partnership.

The President said that her state visit, which is the first-ever by an Indian President to the Republic of Moldova, marks a historic milestone and reflects the growing friendship and mutual trust between the two countries. In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by President Maia Sandu of Moldova at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau and accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that President Murmu held bilateral talks with her Moldovan counterpart. Reflecting on the productive talks, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn held productive bilateral talks with President Maia Sandu of Moldova at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau. The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Moldova cooperation and discussed ways to further deepen collaboration. The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment to unlock new opportunities and expand bilateral ties."

Historic Three-Nation European Tour

President Murmu landed in Moldova earlier in the day to commence her three-nation European visit, marking a historic milestone as the inaugural visit by an Indian head of state to the Eastern European nation. The high-level diplomatic itinerary is designed to fortify bilateral cooperation with Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania across key sectors, including commerce, digital technology, and tourism.

Engagements in Moldova

During her official engagements in Moldova, President Murmu is slated to conduct bilateral discussions with President Maia Sandu and hold talks with Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu. Furthermore, the President will engage in discussions with the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, deliver a keynote address at a Business Forum, and convene an interaction with the local Indian diaspora.

"On her arrival at Chisinau International Airport, she was warmly received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mr. Mihai Popsoi," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X. Moldova serves as a significant hub for Indian expatriates, hosting approximately 2,000 Indian citizens, including around 1,800 medical students, rendering the Indian demographic one of the most prominent international student contingents nationwide.

Next Stops: North Macedonia and Romania

Following the conclusion of her single-day visit to Moldova, President Murmu will proceed to North Macedonia for a two-day stay spanning July 21 to 22, registering another diplomatic first for an Indian President.

For the concluding phase of her deployment, she will transit to Romania from July 23 to 25 following an official request by Romanian President Nicuor Dan. The upcoming segment represents the initial visit by an Indian head of state to Bucharest in over thirty years.

The multi-nation presidential visits underscore New Delhi's strategic imperative to enhance mutual relations and broaden its geopolitical footprint across the expansive Eastern European landscape. (ANI)