Thousands of Hindu devotees from Nepal and India are thronging Kathmandu's Pashupatinath Temple to observe the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan. Devotees are offering prayers to Lord Shiva for blessings, health, and prosperity.

Thousands of Hindu devotees from Nepal and India are thronging the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, observing the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Serpentine lines stretched to all corners of the temple, where devotees holding baskets of offerings waited for their turn to enter the temple for worship.

The Holy Month of Shrawan

The fourth month, Shrawan, as per the Nepali calendar, is considered sacred by Hindu devotees. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and during this time, females keep a fast, adorning themselves with green, yellow, and red bangles and beads.

"Today, on the first Monday of Shrawan, we have come to worship Bholenath, Lord Shiva. Seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva and Parbati for good health and benevolence, not only for us but also for the entire nation, as well as longevity, respect, and honour, we have come to the Pashupatinath Temple," Meena Guragain, a devotee, told ANI.

As per religious belief, one's wishes are fulfilled, and Lord Shiva showers fortune on devotees who visit shrines dedicated to him and pay homage after taking an early morning shower on the first Monday of the month of Shrawan. During this month, especially on Mondays, devotees of all ages and sexes go to Shiva temples to worship the Lord. It is believed that an unmarried girl who keeps a fast every Monday of the month shall get a husband of her choice. Married women, however, keep the fast for the good health and prosperity of their husbands and family members.

Indian Pilgrims Share Their Experience

It is not only Nepali devotees who have been thronging the sacred Hindu pilgrimage site in Kathmandu; devotees from India have also arrived at the temple to perform rituals.

"Today, on the first Shrawan Monday, I got to worship at the temple of Lord Pashupatinath. I could see a sea of devotees, and I felt like I had been blessed by Lord Pashupatinath. I am really fortunate to have come here, performed the rituals, and worshipped," Kailash Sony, a pilgrim from India, told ANI.

A Sacred World Heritage Site

Enlisted as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, the Pashupatinath Temple holds great importance for followers of the Hindu religion, as Lord Shiva is regarded as the creator, destructor, and preserver of the world.

"All Hindus have the desire to have the darshan of Lord Pashupatinath. We have all come here to worship Lord Pashupatinath, and I am here along with my family. I am feeling blessed that we could have the darshan of Lord Pashupatinath on a Monday in the holy month of Shrawan. I have prayed for the well-being of all devotees and the spread of good spirit across the world," Yogesh Patidar, another pilgrim from India, told ANI.

Apart from its religious importance, the Pashupatinath Temple is also regarded as the saviour of Nepal in times of difficulty. A large number of pilgrims from India and other countries come to Pashupatinath once in their lifetime.

Apart from Pashupatinath, other Shiva temples, or Shivalayas, in the capital city of Kathmandu also witnessed a surge of devotees on the day devoted to Lord Shiva. (ANI)